News + Trends 20 14

This knife needs a battery

Simon Balissat Translation: machine translated 5.1.2026

This knife vibrates 30,000 times a minute and is supposed to cut better. That's what the company "Seattle Supersonic" promises. You can order the ultrasonic cutter now for 310 francs.

In the 1990s, my mum used to get out an electric knife that resembled a hedge trimmer for the Christmas roast. The idea was to cut thin slices as evenly as possible. It never really worked, the slices were neither even nor particularly thin.

Now there is another revolutionary «» technology that promises effortless slicing. At first glance, the C-200 Ultrasonic from «Seattle Supersonic» is a normal kitchen knife. However, the handle contains a rechargeable battery and piezoelectric ceramic crystals that cause the blade to vibrate. The blade vibrates at 30,000 vibrations per minute while the handle remains stable.

Ultrasharp even without ultrasound

The knife should be sharp and remain sharp even without ultrasound. This is ensured by triple-folded AUS-10 steel from Japan. You can charge the knife via USB-C or with a wireless charger, which also serves as a magnetic holder and is optionally available for 113 francs or 119 euros.

The magnetic charging board

Source: Seattle Ultrasonics, Scott Heimendinger

The first knives are already on sale, but you can get one for 310 francs or 329 euros on the manufacturer's website. A bundle with charger and knife is also available there.

Whether we will include the C-200 Ultrasonic on sale at a later date is still being clarified.

Header image: Seattle Ultrasonics Scott Heimendinger

I like this article! 20 people like this article







