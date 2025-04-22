News + Trends 18 2

This little knob is designed to help your tense shoulders

Self-massage is a blessing for tense muscles. But fascia rollers and the like don't always get to the hardened areas on the shoulders, back or hips. Airex has now introduced a trigger point tool with which you can treat hard-to-reach points.

The Airex brand has so far made a name for itself primarily with fitness mats and balance pads. From now on, it also offers small fitness and recovery equipment. Including: the wall-mounted Triggerpoint, which Airex presented at the world's largest fitness trade fair, Fibo, in Cologne.

Airex representative Sandro Frick presents the Triggerpoint at Fibo.

The Triggerpoint Tool is a rounded pyramid made of silicone and the plastic acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS). The tool adheres to smooth surfaces using a suction cup. The 9 by 6 centimetre knob will be launched on the brand in the coming weeks under the name «Heartbeat Trigger Point Massage Tool» and will complement other massage devices such as fascia rollers and balls.

Short self-experiment

At Fibo, I was able to try out the Trigger Point at the Airex stand. I pressed it onto a partition wall, where it stuck as expected. The silicone tip hit the spot next to my right shoulder blade, which I often tense up, straight away. Ouch! After a few circular movements, the hardening loosened up.

I hadn't been able to get close to this point with other mini massagers such as fascia rollers and massage guns. My first impression: The handy trigger tool will not revolutionise the world of self-massage. However, the tool is well suited for applying targeted pressure to hard-to-reach, tense areas.

Header image: Siri Schubert

