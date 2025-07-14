News + Trends 4 0

This robot hoover mops the floor and cleans itself

Lorenz Keller Translation: machine translated 15.7.2025

The new robot vacuum cleaner from Dreame cleans the floor like a wet cleaner. Instead of mops, it has a textile roll that is continuously cleaned.

Current robot hoovers mop the floor quite thoroughly with round mops, such as the recently tested P50 Pro Ultra from Dreame subsidiary Mova. However: The mops rotate over the floor for a long time before the robot returns to the base station and the textile cleaning aid is washed there. There is a risk that the mops will simply spread the damp dirt around the home.

Dreame wants to solve this problem with the new Aqua10 Series Roller Complete. The Chinese manufacturer has equipped the appliance with a textile roller that works in exactly the same way as a wet/dry cleaner.

The robot cleans itself

The textile surface of the roller is moistened with fresh water, then it travels across the floor, after which the dirty water is drained off and stored in a separate tank. The roll can then be thoroughly cleaned in the base station with water heated to 100 degrees, and the tanks must be emptied or refilled.

The robot cleans the roller directly during cleaning.

Source: Dreame

Dreame has, as far as my first impression goes, thought out the mop replacement well: as soon as the robot moves over a carpet, the roller is not only lifted but hidden behind a flap. This means that no liquid should drip onto the carpet. It's also clever that the roller can be extended to one side to clean the edges of walls and furniture.

The roller is sprayed with water from 12 nozzles and cleans the floor at 100 revolutions per minute. The system can adjust the pressure of the textile surface on the floor from 9 to 12 newtons. This is roughly the same force that you would exert when mopping with a mop.

The roller can be extended to the side for corners and edges.

Source: Dreame

Fully equipped and improved features

Despite the new functions, you don't have to compromise on vacuuming with the Aqua10 Series Roller Complete. Dreame has integrated everything that is technically possible and improved some features. As mentioned, the roller is cleaned in the base station at 100 degrees and then dried with hot air. In the previous top model (here is my test report), it was 80 degrees. The manufacturer has increased the suction power from 20,000 pascals to 30,000 pascals.

The Dreame base station now comes with two tanks for cleaning agents: one for daily mopping, the other for a special mixture against pet odours and urine. You can set whether you want to use these daily or once a week, for example.

The underside of the robot hoover with double brush and roller.

Source: Dreame

The Aqua10 Series Roller Complete climbs up to four centimetres high, and even up to six centimetres for double thresholds. It has a built-in double brush to prevent hair from getting caught. Obstacle detection prevents the robot from getting caught in cables or travelling over children's toys.

The Lidar tower retracts as soon as it needs to clean under furniture with little ground clearance, such as sofas or beds. However, the robot needs at least 9.75 centimetres of clearance height, otherwise it won't get underneath. I know all this from the X50, where the technology has proven itself.

The Aqua10 Series Roller Complete will arrive in Switzerland in the fourth quarter of 2025. The price is still open, but should certainly be in the range of the current top models, i.e. well over 1000 francs.

Header image: Dreame

I like this article! 4 people like this article







