This ski boot from Head wins thanks to its exclusive BOA shell construction

Precision and comfort are two of the characteristics of a good ski boot. Head uses a dual BOA integration for a better fit in the new "Calibre 130 MV GW BOA2" model. The concept was recently honoured with an ISPO award.

The new "Calibre 130 MV GW BOA2" ski boot sets new standards in terms of precision, according to Head. It features an exclusive BOA shell construction, a completely new last, modern geometry and a new liner. The boot was presented at the ISPO sports trade fair in Munich, where it won an award in the "Snowsports" category.

The jury wrote: "This ski boot offers a major advance in terms of BOA integration, including the separate adjustment wheel in the cuff. In addition, the shell construction and improvements to the liner and shape offer a great solution for a precise factory fit."

A boah to the boa

Head says that it has not simply integrated the BOA system into an existing boot design, but has instead built it completely into the upper and lower part of the ski boot. This design enables "micro-adjustable precision, consistent hold and reliable stability" and ensures that skiers can concentrate on the piste and not on their equipment.

According to the manufacturer, the boot automatically adapts to the shape of the calf when the fastening system is tightened. According to Head, "the cable can move freely so that the upper and lower cuff automatically and independently adapt to the calf shape." The BOA cuff is also self-adjusting and can be adjusted from a single contact point, whereas a conventional buckle cuff has to be adjusted manually at two points.

Head also uses graphene in its new ski boot.

Source: Patrick Bardelli

Graphs in the ski boot

The "Calibre 130 MV GW BOA2" features integrated Liquid Fit technology, which enables additional precise adjustment to the foot. And according to Head, it contains woven-in graphene, "which represents a revolution in temperature regulation: It keeps you warm or cool as needed, depending on the conditions on the piste. It also counteracts the proliferation of bacteria, is antistatic and resistant to wear and washing."

The Head "Calibre 130 MV GW BOA2" will also be available from September in a 110 flex and a 105 women's version at a price of 700 euros. Our purchasing department will clarify whether and when we will have the product in our range. If possible, we will test the product and report on it.