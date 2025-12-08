News + Trends 36 19

This sleep pyramid from Serapis aims to improve your sleep

Kim Muntinga Translation: machine translated 8.12.2025

Serapis wants to make it easier to fall asleep with a sleep pyramid. The device bundles various stimuli that are supposed to have a calming effect.

The young company Serapis wants to shake up the sleep market. With the All-in-One Sleep Aid System, the manufacturer presents a device that combines several well-known relaxation technologies. It is intended to replace traditional sleep aids such as white noise machines or light therapy devices.

The pyramid-shaped design is striking and, according to Serapis, is intended to create a calming effect in the room. The device measures 20 × 20 × 20.5 centimetres and weighs 3.1 kilograms.

A system that wants to be able to do everything

The sleep pyramid combines acoustic, visual and rhythmic stimuli. Serapis uses white noise, natural sounds, breathing light impulses and so-called «Somnofractal» visuals. According to the manufacturer, these patterns (visuals) are said to have a calming effect. There is hardly any independent scientific evidence for this type of visualisation, which is why its actual effectiveness is difficult to assess.

A constant 7.83-Hertz Schumann resonance complements the whole thing. This corresponds to the fundamental frequency of the electromagnetic oscillations of the earth's atmosphere. Serapis interprets this as promoting relaxation and links it to a steady alpha wave state of the brain.

However, the scientific evidence for this is controversial. Although there are small studies on very low electromagnetic frequencies and possible influences on sleep, there is still a lack of clear, reliable data. Independent researchers therefore categorise the effect as theoretically plausible, but not sufficiently proven.

The device generates light and sound patterns which, according to the manufacturer, are supposed to promote sleep.

Source: Serapis

Serapis is positioning the system as support for people who find it difficult to switch off in the evening or wake up frequently during the night. The system offers different modes that are orientated towards different sleep patterns. A free sleep type test on the manufacturer's website determines which setting is most suitable. The device is controlled using just a few buttons: without an app and without complicated menus. In addition to the modes, you can also set a timer and adjust light colours.

How the technology works in detail

The central component is the pitch in the alpha wave range, which is designed to closely match natural brain rhythms. At the same time, the device generates ambient noise that blocks out disturbing sounds. The light unit pulsates to the rhythm of calm breathing and thus serves as a visual aid to falling asleep. The combination of these elements is intended to enable a kind of multi-sensory de-escalation: fewer external stimuli, consistent patterns, clear signals to the nervous system.

Whether this works for everyone in practice?

(Not yet) a medical device and not yet on the market

The Sleep Aid System is not intended as a therapeutic device. Anyone who suffers from severe sleep disorders or suspects medical causes must continue to seek medical help. Serapis is clearly positioning its product in the wellness segment: intended for light sleep, restless nights or a noisy living environment.

The market launch is planned for 2026 at the earliest. The pre-order phase is currently running via a crowdfunding campaign. The starting price is around 120 US dollars; the device is expected to cost around twice as much later on. As with any crowdfunding project, there is still a certain degree of risk: technical changes, delays or non-deliveries cannot be ruled out.

Header image: Serapis

I like this article! 36 people like this article







