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Thule puts the infant car seat into the bike trailer

Michael Restin Translation: machine translated 27.10.2026

With a new system from Thule, you can use your car seat in a bike trailer. This provides more safety for the little ones – and is a logical innovation when looking at the Swedish company's product range.

Thule is bringing together what fits well: the car baby seat and the bike trailer. With the system available from spring 2027, the secure seat from the back seat of a car can also be clicked into the two-seater behind the bike.

The company filed for a patent for a corresponding mounting device in January 2026, and the finished product was on display at the Kind + Jugend trade fair in Cologne in September.

Thule will introduce it next spring with the 2027 version of the two-seater Thule Chariot Cab 2 bike trailer. The newly developed adapter fits into the base of the trailer and is designed to work in conjunction with the Thule Maple baby seat and the Thule Elm toddler seat.

The child seat is clicked into the bike trailer via this adapter.

However, the installed child seat blocks the second seat of the multisport trailer. An older sibling cannot sit next to it; you have to transport them in a child seat on the luggage rack.

A logical step

By the way, the idea is not entirely new – Qeridoo has had an adapter for mounting baby seats in bike trailers in its range for years, and there are also corresponding solutions for cargo bikes.

After Thule launched its first own car child seats in 2024, this development is the logical next step. It could bind customers even more closely to the brand. After all, you have to rely on Thule in the car and on the bike to use the new system.

Plenty of space for a baby or toddler: With a seat installed, the two-seater is full.

I have asked Thule from what age it will be recommended for travel – the answer is still pending and I will add it as soon as it arrives.

Cautious corporate policy

The manufacturer has been deliberately cautious when it comes to transporting babies in bike trailers. The Infant Sling, which Thule has long had in its range, is explicitly approved only for walking. Riding is prohibited with it to avoid endangering the child through vibrations.

Other manufacturers have had more to offer so far and give the green light for (cautious) travel with their accessories: competitor Croozer, for example, offers a baby insert that can be used in trailer or jogger mode as soon as the baby can lift and hold its head independently. This is usually the case between the third and sixth month of life.

No matter how safe the seat may be – fundamentally, the speed of travel, the surface, and common sense play a role. The BFU recommends: «Anyone who wants to play it safe should avoid transport by bike – neither in a bike child seat nor in a bike trailer – until the child is one year old.»

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