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Danger to the child's life: ADAC and TCS warn against two child seats

Stephan Lamprecht Translation: machine translated 7.10.2026

In the annual child seat test conducted by ADAC and TCS, two models failed the crash test. In an emergency, they could pose a life-threatening risk to the child. ADAC and TCS strongly advise against purchasing them. One of the manufacturers has already initiated a recall.

There is a high risk of injury with two child seat models, which is why the automobile clubs ADAC and TCS are issuing urgent warnings even before the final test results are published.

Britax Römer: Harness buckle opens

During a simulated frontal impact, the harness buckle opened, causing the eleven-kilogram dummy to be ejected from the seat. The Britax Römer Baby-Safe Pro was in the lie-flat position on the Vario Base 5Z at the time. The test team identified high tensile forces as the cause: in the flat lie-flat position, the seat shell provides poor support for the dummy. The ADAC therefore rates the protection provided during a frontal impact as "poor".

According to the ADAC and TCS, anyone who owns this seat should use it in an upright position whenever possible. In this configuration on the Isofix base, it offered good protection according to the ADAC. Alternatively, the clubs recommend securing the seat without the base using the vehicle's three-point seat belt. In this configuration, the harness buckle held firm in both the seated and lie-flat positions. It is important to pull the vehicle seat belt tight.

Britax Römer is currently investigating the cause. The company intends to decide whether to revise, replace, repair, or recall the seat only after the technical inspection is complete.

Axkid Minikid Core: Support leg retracts

The rear-facing Axkid Minikid Core is approved for children between 40 and 125 centimeters tall. In the test, it was set to the lie-flat position and occupied by a 23-kilogram dummy. During the impact, the seat moved forward, triggering the release of the support leg. In addition, the seat shell broke in the area of the harness buckle. Although the shell held the dummy, the ADAC assesses the expected risk of injury as so high that it rates the seat as "poor" in a frontal impact.

Axkid has already stopped sales of the Minikid Core and initiated a voluntary recall. Owners of the model can exchange it free of charge for an Axkid Minikid 4 Pro, but should contact the manufacturer directly to do so.

The results of the autumn 2026 child seat test are not normally published until the end of October. However, due to the high risk of injury with these two models, the automobile clubs are issuing warnings now. The ADAC conducts the crash tests in cooperation with Stiftung Warentest and other European partners. The TCS also published a warning about both models on the same day. According to Stiftung Warentest, children in these seats are in mortal danger in an emergency. "We strongly advise against using these child seats," says ADAC test manager Sarah Vasconi.

My colleague Patrick has summarized the results from the previous year:

News + Trends These child car seats are safe according to TCS and ADAC Patrick Vogt 74 likes 74 8 comments 8

Legal requirements met

Both models meet the legal requirements of UN Regulation R129 and may continue to be sold in Europe. However, the crash test is based on current vehicle tests, in which significantly higher forces are applied than required by legal standards.

Header image: ADAC

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