News + Trends 8 0

Time travel with buttons and a crank: a Lego minifigure vending machine

Stephan Lamprecht Translation: machine translated 23.5.2025

Who remembers the chewing gum and toy vending machines that used to be in every shopping centre? Lego captures the nostalgia in a new set.

The vending machines, which were always within reach of children's hands, spat out chewing gum and toys. The little ones loved them, even if the bubblegum wasn't really tasty afterwards. These pocket money gobblers are the model for the 1343-piece «minifigure vending machine» set from the «Lego Ideas» series.

The set is aimed at adults. This is because assembling the mechanism requires a few steps.

Source: Lego

With its dimensions of 17 × 21 × 28 cm, the mini automaton is a cute eye-catcher in my opinion. And it actually works! You can insert the enclosed Lego coin, turn the handle and one of the 16 colourful capsules rolls out.

Retro figures are included

Real Lego fans will love what's inside the capsules. They contain parts for an assemblable minifigure that is reminiscent of popular Lego topics such as Paradisa, Fabuland or Classic Space. Unfortunately, the manufacturer has not yet revealed any more ... Anyone who grew up with these sets will experience a journey through time through the 80s and 90s twice.

The Belgian fan designer Rob Vangansewinkel, who was inspired by a machine from his own childhood, is behind the model. It took two months of tinkering to make the mechanics work as realistically as possible.

This is how the set will go on sale.

Source: Lego

Lego is calling for a recommended retail price of 169.99 euros or 179 CHF for the set. From 1 June, «Lego Insiders» will be able to order the set online before it goes on sale from 6 June.

Our purchasing department will endeavour to include the set in our range.

Header image: Lego

I like this article! 8 people like this article







