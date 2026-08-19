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To mark its 30th anniversary: Polaroid launches Pokémon cameras and accessories

Michelle Brändle Translation: machine translated 19.8.2026

Snap them all – as instant photos! To mark the 30th anniversary of Pokémon, Polaroid is launching a limited-edition collection of cameras, film and accessories. Inspired by Pikachu, Feelinara and the Poké Ball.

Inspired by the iconic Poké Ball, Pikachu and Feelinara, Polaroid has, in collaboration with

Pokémon, has unveiled a new range of cameras and matching accessories.

There are three different instant cameras to choose from: The Polaroid Now Generation 3 is available in a Poké Ball Edition. Polaroid has designed it in the classic colours of red, white and black. The Polaroid Go Generation 3 is available in two versions, inspired by the Pokémon Pikachu (all in yellow) and Feelinara (in pink, blue and white). As a special touch, the shutter button is a small Poké Ball.

The three Pokémon-themed cameras.

Source: Pokémon/ Polaroid

Polaroid also offers matching film. A special edition literally shines through the yellow Pikachu frame – featuring various poses of the cute Pokémon. There is also a special photo paper featuring Feelinara to choose from. A special Color i-Type film features a selection of different Pokémon, including Charmander, Squirtle, Bulbasaur and Nidoran.

You’ll also need the right photo paper.

Source: Pokémon/ Polaroid

Each pack of film comes with a darkslide featuring a matching Pokémon silhouette. The slide protects the film from light until you load it into the camera. The camera then automatically ejects the black paper. Normally, it would be thrown away, but Polaroid has designed it to encourage collecting.

There are also matching accessories, such as a round album, a camera bag in a Poké Ball design, and a camera strap that fits both camera models.

There’s a Poké Ball album to keep your photos neatly organised.

Source: Pokémon/ Polaroid

Prices and availability

From 25 August, you can pre-order the camera and accessories – available in limited quantities with worldwide delivery – at Polaroid.com. From 5 October, the products will be available in Pokémon Centres in the USA, Canada and the UK. There do not appear to be any plans for an official launch in the rest of Europe as yet.

The Poké Ball version of the Polaroid Now Generation 3 costs 140 euros. The two Polaroid Go Generation 3 models featuring Pikachu or Feelinara are each priced at 100 euros. The Colour i-Type Edition film, featuring various Pokémon, costs 22 euros. The two Polaroid Go films will be available as twin packs for 23 euros – one featuring Pikachu and the other Feelinara on the picture frame. The camera bag and the photo album each cost 25 euros, whilst the universal camera strap costs 5 euros.

Header image: Pokémon / Polaroid

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