News + Trends 44 10

Tracker analyses health values every time you go to the toilet

Lorenz Keller Translation: machine translated 28.2.2025

You hang the Withings U-Scan Nutrio Sensor in your toilet like a toilet block. Using an app, you can automatically and regularly measure four health data points.

The French manufacturer took four years to develop the device and another two years to obtain official approval in Europe: the U-Scan toilet sensor is now available. For the time being, Withings is focussing on four brands relating to the topic of nutrition, although around 3,000 metabolic products can be detected in urine.

Hang the Withings U-Scan Nutrio sensor in the front of the toilet.

Source: Withings

How the sensor for the toilet works

U-Scan Nutrio is designed to replace urine test strips or even laboratory tests. The shell-shaped device is hung directly in the front of the toilet - with a bracket over the edge, as you would do with a toilet stone. The results are then analysed in a smartphone app.

A cartridge is inserted into the scanner, which is used for just over 20 analyses. It must then be replaced. You also receive a station, similar to a headphone case, in which you can charge, clean and store the sensor. You only need to touch the hanging bracket, not the U-Scan Nutrio itself.

The cleaning box for the toilet sensor.

Source: Withings

In principle, different measurements are possible with different cartridges. In Europe, only the measurement of nutritional data is possible for the time being, while a cartridge for cycle measurement is already available in the USA. There are also plans for special applications that are prescribed by doctors to monitor measured values over a longer period of time.

What the Nutrio sensor can measure

The U-Scan Nutrio sensor measures four different nutritional parameters:

Ketones: These are substances that are produced when the body uses fat reserves instead of carbohydrates to generate energy. They can be detected in urine during special diets, fasting or endurance sports. The measurement can therefore be used for monitoring in these cases - or as an alarm signal for metabolic problems or diabetes.

These are substances that are produced when the body uses fat reserves instead of carbohydrates to generate energy. They can be detected in urine during special diets, fasting or endurance sports. The measurement can therefore be used for monitoring in these cases - or as an alarm signal for metabolic problems or diabetes. Vitamin C: If the daily requirement is covered, excess amounts can be measured in the urine. Vitamin C strengthens the immune system and the skin.

If the daily requirement is covered, excess amounts can be measured in the urine. Vitamin C strengthens the immune system and the skin. Bio acidity: The pH value of the urine is measured. This can indicate an unbalanced diet and also the risk of urinary tract infections.

The pH value of the urine is measured. This can indicate an unbalanced diet and also the risk of urinary tract infections. Hydro status: This measures the fluid intake in the body.

Such home urine tests are nothing new. They are available in the form of strips with different squares that change colour depending on the result. This makes even more tests possible, for example for sugar, protein or blood cells. But peeing on a strip and then analysing it by hand is certainly more tedious than automatic analysis with a sensor and app.

The software is also an important addition. Here you will not only find information on the individual values, but can also call up entire programmes with nutrition tips and recipes to help you live healthier step by step. Tests must show how meaningful the values collected are.

Tracking and evaluation require trust in the French manufacturer, as the data is also uploaded to the cloud for analysis. However, Withings promises the highest data protection standards and compliance with the European General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

In the app, you can find the collected data and analyses.

Source: Withings

Expensive gadget with a plan - only for a niche target group

As fascinating as the technology is, U-Scan Nutrio is expensive. So far, the device is available directly from the manufacturer for 350 euros or francs - and this for a product that Withings still describes as being "in beta".

In addition to this, the device is also available for a subscription.

In addition, there is also a plan, as the cartridge needs to be replaced every two to three months. This order is automatically triggered in the plan as long as you don't cancel it. For two to four nutrition tests per week, you pay another 100 euros or francs. For five to seven tests per week, it's as much as 180 euros or francs every one to two months. After all, cleaning powder for the U-Scan charging and cleaning station is also included. Individual cartridges are currently only available in the USA. For comparison: a 50-pack of test strips is already available for 40 francs.

The capsule needs to be replaced every few months.

Source: Withings

Who needs a urine lab like this at home anyway? There are certainly medical reasons to monitor your metabolism, and top athletes will also be able to do something with the values. For everyone else, it doesn't really make sense to use the four basic data to monitor fluid intake and nutrition.

As an alternative to the annual health check at the doctor's, where a urine sample may also be taken, Withings U-Scan Nutrio is currently still far too expensive. Even if it would of course be an advantage that the values are checked more regularly and more frequently and you could react more quickly to any changes.

Header image: Withings

I like this article! 44 people like this article







