News + Trends 1 0

Tupperware is back

Stephan Lamprecht Translation: machine translated 4.9.2025

Tupperware parties reloaded: the return of Tupperware announced in March is becoming a reality. However, there is no mention of Switzerland.

In March, French entrepreneur Cédric Meston, co-founder of the plant-based brand HappyVore, announced a surprising comeback for Tupperware. Apparently, things are now really taking off.

The insolvency of the US company Tupperware around a year ago also meant the end of the national companies in France and Germany.

Cédric Meston took over Tupperware France. His reorganisation plan also included securing the distribution rights for five European countries: Germany, Belgium, Italy, Poland and France.

News + Trends Tupperware tries a new start in Europe by Stephan Lamprecht

In July, the reorganisation plan was approved by the court and all contractual issues were clarified. Tupperware is now setting out to conquer «Europe», as Meston writes on LinkedIn.

The Tupperware parties are back with a new range

The heart of Tupperware's sales were and are the privately organised sales parties. The new owner has no intention of changing this. In Europe, 25,000 independent sales partners are to be active again, as Managing Director of Operations Augustin Rudigoz explains in an interview. They will now receive digital support in the form of an app to help them organise events and ship the products.

The range is also changing. Glass containers and stainless steel cups are joining the products produced in the USA. Recycled plastic is also being used.

However, the sales targets announced in March remain unchanged. The aim is to reach 100 million euros in the European markets by the end of this year.

The lifetime guarantee is dead

The «30-year guarantee» is one of the advertising promises of the «old» Tupperware. The French company rejects any warranty claims against the insolvent Tupperware Deutschland GmbH

«A guarantee is a voluntary service provided by companies that unfortunately no longer necessarily applies in the event of insolvency», explained Julia Zeller, consumer rights officer at the Bavarian Consumer Advice Centre, to Bayerischer Rundfunk.

However, the managing director of Tupperware France promises a similarly long warranty period for the new products as before. Probably no consolation for people who have Tupperware from earlier series in their cupboards.

Switzerland is left out

While the comeback is underway in five European countries, there are currently no concrete plans to expand into Switzerland. But what is not yet, may yet become.

An interesting mix: traditional sales events, a globally recognised brand and an attempt to offer more sustainable products. However, it remains to be seen whether this will be enough to re-establish Tupperware in the long term.

What's your opinion? Let us know in the comments!

Header image: Anika Schulz

I like this article! 1 person likes this article.







