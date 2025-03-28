News + Trends 5

Tupperware tries a new start in Europe

Stephan Lamprecht Translation: machine translated 28.3.2025

Following its insolvency in autumn 2024, the traditional supplier of plastic cans and household goods wants to take off with a new concept. Frenchman Cédric Meston takes the helm.

The world-famous household goods manufacturer Tupperware is planning a comeback in Europe following its insolvency last year. According to the company, French entrepreneur Cédric Meston has taken over the French Tupperware branch and is acting as CEO.

The company is set to be active again in five European countries from April: France, Germany, Italy, Belgium and Poland.

"Tupperware is back. And it's not just a comeback: it's a new beginning, ambitious and built to last," announced Meston on LinkedIn.

The entrepreneur has already enjoyed success with the company "HappyVore", a producer of plant-based meat alternatives. He is pursuing ambitious goals with Tupperware: Turnover of 100 million euros is to be achieved by the end of the year.

The well-known "Tupperware parties" will also remain in the new concept. Meston is explicitly addressing his appeal to the existing network of around 20,000 sales partners. However, the sales channels are to be modernised - without yet having explained specifically what is meant by this.

Tupperware had to file for insolvency in autumn 2024 due to a debt burden of 700 million dollars. The company, which was founded in 1946, had been struggling with falling sales figures for years.

