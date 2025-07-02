TV test by Stiftung Warentest: The best 55-incher comes from ...

LG OLED55G49LS
55", G4, OLED, 4K, 2024
... LG. Among 18 newly tested models, the OLED G4 came out on top with an overall score of 1.7. Twelve other models also achieved a "good" rating.
The tests at Stiftung Warentest are either very thorough or very slow. Or both. Because the test winner from LG has already been on the market for a year. Luca Fontana, TV expert on the editorial team, put the model through its paces back in May 2024. You can read here why he thinks the device deserves five stars.
And if this test report and the Stiftung Warentest results have now convinced you that this is exactly the TV you want to buy - voilà!
Like the test winner from LG, the narrowly beaten runner-up also scored well with a «very good» picture quality and achieved an overall score of 1.8. It is the S90D from Samsung. Also an OLED television. Also a 2024 model.
And you've probably already guessed it - Luca already had a similar Samsung model in his hands or rather in front of his incorruptible eyes. However, it shines a little brighter, comes with a separate One Connect box and is therefore a little more expensive. You can read his test report here:
Three other TV sets tested achieved an overall score of «good» from Stiftung Warentest. Compared to the two top-ranked TVs, these three only achieved a score of «good» in the test category «picture».
LG OLED55B42LA
55", B4, OLED, 4K, 2024
Panasonic TV-55Z85AEG
55", OLED, 4K, 2024
Philips 55OLED759/12
55", OLED759, OLED, 4K, 2024
Samsung, Sony and Hisense have also made it into the ranks of «good» TVs - despite using LCD instead of OLED. The Hisense model 55E7NQ is Stiftung Warentest's «price tip», so it is the recommendation for you if you are looking for a «good» TV for as little money as possible.
Stiftung Warentest scored the highest in the test category «picture» with 45 per cent, followed by «sound» with 20 per cent and «handling» with 25 per cent. The remaining 10 per cent is included in the overall score for power consumption.
For example, if you have your own sound system connected to the TV, the result at «Sound» will not be important to you. If you are technically experienced, you are sure to click through menus that were rated poorly by Stiftung Warentest. In other words: Other criteria can also play a role in choosing the right TV. I know a colleague - hello, Olla! - for whom the design of the stand is particularly important.
And if you're interested in Luca's opinion on last year's TVs: Here's his ultimate guide:
The complete test report with the results of the test in detail can be found here. However, it is only accessible to paying subscribers.
