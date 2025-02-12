News + Trends 8 5

Two icons meet: the Motorola Razr and Paris Hilton

Michelle Brändle Translation: machine translated 12.2.2025

Pop icon Paris Hilton launches a limited-edition smartphone together with Motorola. The eye-catching edition of the Motorola Razr 50 Plus not only combines fashion and technology, but also a piece of history.

When Motorola and Paris Hilton join forces, things can only get glamorous. Their joint endeavour: a limited edition of the Motorola Razr Plus. Better known in this country as the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra. How could it be otherwise, the foldable smartphone is bright pink, expensive and reminiscent of a small handbag. It comes with two straps - one in pink and one in pink with glittering stones.

The limited edition of the Razr Plus with matching case and two straps.

Source: Motorola

The shared history of Paris Hilton and Motorola

If you're familiar with the original Motorola Razr V3, you'll know that the collaboration is anything but out of thin air.

Everyone knows that the razr and I go way back, 20 years to be exact. The razr was and will always be my go-to accessory. Paris Hilton

The successful marketing of the Razr V3 was created almost 20 years ago by Rihanna, Nicole Richie and Paris Hilton. Back then, Motorola was already focussing on the mobile device as an accessory and its handy size.

The special features of the Special Edition

Compared to the regular Motorola Razr Plus, you mainly get visual customisations. The pink casing has a leather-like texture on the back. A chic signature of Paris Hilton is also emblazoned here, which you will also find on the enclosed mobile phone case. The engraving "That's Hot" is emblazoned on the aluminium hinge.

The Razr Plus with a chic handbag look.

Source: Motorola

In the smartphone itself, there are also some visual customisations for all Hilton enthusiasts. For example, you will find numerous wallpapers showing Paris in glamorous outfits. You will also find some ringtones on the smartphone that were created together with the pop icon.

Another top high-end device

Motorola is currently making very promising flip phones. Here you get a device with high-end features. A Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 from Qualcomm delivers the necessary performance. The 4000 mAh battery will also get you through the day and you can then charge the foldable with 45 watt fast charging. You will not only find a high-quality AMOLED display on the inside, but also on the outside.

Two 50 MP main cameras are available for chic photos and selfies that capture your Paris Hilton vibe. There is also a 32 MP front camera for video calls.

The high-end device in chic pink.

Source: Motorola

So the hardware is the same as the regular Motorola Razr 50 Ultra, which I reluctantly returned to Motorola after my very positive test. After all, the regular 50 Ultra is also available in a handsome colour that Motorola has chosen thanks to Pantone and affectionately calls "Peach Fuzz".

Price and availability

The Razr Plus in the Paris Hilton Edition will be available from 13 February in limited numbers on the Motorola website. The price will be just under 1200 US dollars, which is 200 dollars more than the regular version at release. Here you can get the normal Motorola Razr 50 Ultra from 720 francs or 780 euros.

It is still unclear whether the limited edition will make it from the USA to us. However, another blonde in iconic pink has already found its way into our shop and into my hands. The Barbie phone also comes with numerous accessories and revives the flip phone era together with HMD. Technically, however, it is not quite up to date.

Header image: Motorola

