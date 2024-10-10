Ugg boots are now also available as cowboy boots, yeehaw!

Ugg ventures into the Wild West in terms of fashion. In collaboration with the streetwear label Gallery Debt, Ugg boots with a cowboy look have been created.

Uggs aren't exactly the prettiest - even fans of the fluffy, chunky shoes probably don't deny that. Nevertheless, the sheepskin shoes have achieved cult status with their uggly shoe charm. Now they are showing a new side.

The streetwear label Gallery Dept, which can look back on collaborations with Vans, Asics and Lanvin, has once again teamed up with Ugg to create four models. The two Californian brands teamed up back in February. The result: Ugg boots and slippers decorated with colourful stones and splashes of colour. But instead of "bling bling", this time it's "yeehaw".

Western hype goes into overtime

The eye-catcher of the collaboration is a cognac-coloured hybrid of ugg and cowboy boots. It retains the characteristic rounded silhouette and inner lining, but is unmistakably reminiscent of a classic western boot thanks to its high, rounded shaft with side tabs and ornamental embroidery. The model is made from waterproof leather which, according to Ugg, is sourced from regenerative farms.

This is what an Ugg boot looks like in cowboy garb.

Source: Ugg

The V-shaped notch on the shaft is typical of western boots.

Source: Ugg

The popularity of cowboy boots seemed to peak last year. However, thanks to the release of Beyoncé's country album "Cowboy Carter" in spring and the similar boho revival, the western look has gained momentum again this year. It is currently manifesting itself in fashion in the form of fringes and cow prints, among other things.

Upcycling as a creative driver

In addition to the cowboy boots, the collection also includes two other boots and a Tasman loafer. Although the three are not explicitly reminiscent of the Wild West, they are clearly in the Americana style. The patchwork boots are made from recycled denim and follow the upcycling approach that Gallery Dept founder Josué Thomas pursues in his work. Incidentally, each pair is unique. The two canvas models owe their surface to old fabric bags. Their functional elements, such as snap hooks and handles, have even been integrated into the design of the boots.

The complete line-up of the collaboration between Ugg and Gallery Dept.

Source: Ugg

The canvas boots are made from recycled fabric bags.

Source: Ugg

The line-up will be available from 18 October on the Ugg and Gallery Dept websites as well as in selected stores worldwide - of which Galaxus is probably not one. Perhaps that's for the best. After all, these things are pretty expensive and cost the equivalent of around 300 to 430 francs.

