News + Trends 3 1

Update for Sonos Ace: finally with TrueCinema

David Lee Translation: machine translated 12.6.2025

With a firmware update, Sonos is delivering the home cinema function that the headphones should have been able to do a year ago. And three further improvements.

The Sonos Ace headphones have received an update that expands their functions. In its press release, Sonos associates the new update with sustainability and longevity: New functions make an existing product better and increase its lifespan. What the manufacturer fails to mention is that TrueCinema, the most important feature of this update, should have been included right from the start. Not only that: it was the key selling point. My colleague Florian had to test the Sonos Ace without TrueCinema, and TV Audio Swap only worked after a few bugs. TrueCinema was promised on «later in 2024», which Sonos also failed to deliver.

Product test Sonos Ace headphones sound great but weren’t ready to launch by Florian Bodoky

Now TrueCinema is finally here. It delivers surround sound that is tailored to the room. The sounds should always come from the same place, even if you move your head slightly. To achieve this, the Sonos Ace offers head position tracking.

TV Audio Swap switches seamlessly from a compatible Sonos soundbar to the headphones. With the update, this is now also possible in pairs. In combination with TrueCinema, this transition is even smoother because the room is not completely different with the headphones than with the soundbar.

In addition, Sonos claims to have improved Active Noise Cancelling (ANC). Sound leaks caused by hair, glasses and hats are now «recognised and compensated for in real time». And finally, the update should offer a better telephone function. Your own voice is no longer suppressed by the ANC, but can be heard instead.

The update will be rolled out via the Sonos app.

Header image: Sonos

I like this article! 3 people like this article







