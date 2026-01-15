News + Trends 14 3

VLC gets dark mode and ARM64 support

Martin Jud Translation: machine translated 15.1.2026

With version 3.0.23, VLC introduces a dark mode for the first time and brings a native ARM64 version for Windows. This means that the player also runs more efficiently on devices with Snapdragon chips.

VLC is available in version 3.0.23. The biggest new features are an official dark mode for Windows and Linux as well as a native ARM64 version for Windows on Arm (WoA). The latter not only works with the latest Windows 11, but also with Windows 10 for ARM64 from version 1809, which has been around for over seven years.

The option for dark mode is hidden in the advanced settings under Interface > Main interfaces > Qt. After activating it, VLC must be restarted.

Many programmes apart from Office and browsers are not yet available natively for WoA, which is why the release of the latest VLC is definitely relevant. Although software that is not natively available also runs via the integrated x86 emulation of WoA, it requires more computing power than Arm-optimised software.

A clear example of this is Adobe, which has been working for a long time to gradually optimise its programs for Arm. Photoshop, Lightroom and Fresco are already available natively. Acrobat Pro and Premiere are emulated. And other Adobe products such as After Effects cannot be used at all. windowsonarm.org shows which software runs natively, emulated or not at all under WoA.

In addition to the two main functions, VLC 3.0.23 improves stability, updates codecs and fixes security vulnerabilities.

Header image: VideoLAN

