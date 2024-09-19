Watch out, hedgehog children: Why you should be careful in the garden now

Do you have a garden? Then keep your eyes peeled! There are currently baby hedgehogs on the loose, which you can easily injure while gardening.

What's even cuter than a spiky ball with legs? A spiked ball with legs that squeaks like a rusty garden gate:

Bird babies are currently scampering through gardens in many places. In September, they leave their nests, scout out their surroundings and build up fat reserves for the winter. In doing so, they enter particularly dangerous terrain. Here's how you can help them:

1. brush cutter, trimmer and lawn mower

You should be extremely careful when trimming bushes and the lawn. Never leave robotic lawnmowers running at dusk or at night when the animals are out and about. Use models with collision sensors and/or set the maximum cutting height to prevent them from cutting the hedgehog babies.

2. leaf vacuum and rake

If you want to collect leaves, be careful too. Set the leaf vacuum to the lowest setting so that you don't suck in the little thorns. A slightly better alternative is a leaf rake. However, you can also injure baby hedgehogs with these. Pay particular attention to the area around hedges and bushes. The little animals like to use these for their nests. If you accidentally open a nest, cover it up again immediately and leave it alone. Otherwise, the mother hedgehog could abandon the nest in the worst case scenario.

3. poison

Pesticides can also be deadly. Use them sparingly during this time. Or even better, choose products that are not harmful to hedgehogs. This can be seen on the packaging, for example it says "gentle on pets and beneficial insects".

4. pets

Dogs sometimes like to play with small hedgehogs. Not only can they be dangerous to the hedgehogs, they can also injure themselves. Therefore, don't let your dog run around the garden unsupervised at the moment. That way, you can react immediately.

What to do with boulders

If you discover a baby hedgehog in a nest, don't rush things. Leave the baby for around two hours and watch it from a distance. If the mother does not return, you should take it to a hedgehog centre.

If you find the baby hedgehog alone outside the nest and it appears weak or sickly, you should not wait too long. They can cool down very quickly and are easy prey for predators. If possible, pick it up without gloves so as not to injure it and place it in a box. Place a hot water bottle with lukewarm water or a hand warmer on the floor and pad it with cloths. You can also use these to cover the baby hedgehog. Do not give the baby hedgehog any milk, only lukewarm water, fennel or camomile tea with a pipette. It is best to take it quickly to a hedgehog centre or veterinary practice. They will also give you professional advice if you want to raise the hedgehog yourself.

Have you spotted hedgehogs in your garden? Tell us about it in a comment.