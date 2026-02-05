WD shows enterprise HDD roadmap up to 100 TB - 40 TB models launch in 2026

News + Trends
WD presents an enterprise HDD roadmap that envisages capacities of over 100 TB by 2029. This will start with 40 TB models, which are scheduled to go into series production in 2026. In future, the manufacturer will only operate under the name "WD".
The Western Digital brand is history. According to a press release, the storage media manufacturer is rebranding and will only operate as «WD» in future. Even more important, however, is the new enterprise HDD roadmap, which once again envisages major leaps in capacity.
The first models with 40 TB based on the UltraSMR and ePMR writing technologies are to be launched in the second half of 2026. WD is currently qualifying these with two major cloud providers. At the same time, WD is testing its first HAMR models, which are set to go into mass production in 2027. WD wants to increase their capacity to over 100 TB by 2029. This is based on a dual strategy: ePMR will be further utilised, while HAMR will ignite the next stage. At the same time, WD is positioning itself as an infrastructure partner for AI-driven data centres.
The capacity targets are clearly set: ePMR grows to 60 TB, HAMR over 100 TB. And without forced technology changes. Both processes are based on the same basic architecture, which simplifies production and makes the transition easier for customers. Anyone using ePMR today can switch to HAMR later without having to rebuild their infrastructure.
AI workloads not only generate more data, they also require higher bandwidths. WD is therefore introducing two new technologies that take hard drives out of their comfort zone.
The first is called «High Bandwidth Drive». Multiple heads read and write simultaneously on multiple tracks. This doubles the bandwidth and should even enable up to eight times the throughput in the long term. The first samples are already with customers.
The second is called «Dual Pivot». An additional, independently operating actuator increases the sequential IO performance and allows closer spacing between the plates. This not only increases speed, but also capacity. The technology is set to appear in series drives from 2028.
Combined, the two approaches should quadruple sequential IO performance. This is crucial because increasing capacities would otherwise lead to a reduction in IO performance per terabyte. WD wants to prevent exactly that.
AI training generates huge amounts of data that is rarely used but still needs to be quickly accessible - so-called AI cold data. Archive storage is too slow for this and classic capacity HDDs are too power-hungry. WD is therefore introducing a new class: «Power-Optimised HDDs».
These drives are designed to consume 20 per cent less energy while offering more capacity and still responding within seconds. They are intended for data that is too active for archive storage but too expensive for flash. Qualification is scheduled to begin in 2027.
Parallel to this, WD is working on a software layer to simplify the use of new drives. This should enable large cloud providers to switch to new HDD generations more quickly without having to rebuild their infrastructure. The platform is set to launch in 2027 and will primarily accelerate the qualification of new models.
