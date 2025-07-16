News + Trends 15 10

WeTransfer criticised: Terms and conditions update sparks shitstorm

Florian Bodoky Translation: machine translated 16.7.2025

An update to WeTransfer's terms and conditions caused a storm of indignation: users were asked to share their files for AI use - without compensation. After fierce criticism, the service has backtracked.

A small reference to a «update to the general terms and conditions» of the WeTransfer service has caused a strong reaction in recent days. Following massive criticism of data protection, the popular service has been forced to reverse the changes to its terms and conditions. It justifies this with alleged «misunderstandings».

What happened

On Tuesday, WeTransfer announced an update to its general terms and conditions that was to apply to existing customers from 8 August 2025. This included a new clause that granted the service far-reaching rights to the uploaded content. Accordingly, users were to grant a «perpetual, worldwide, non-exclusive, royalty-free, transferable and sub-licensable licence» so that WeTransfer could use the content for the «training of machine learning models», among other things.

This section of the new terms and conditions in particular caused outrage.

Source: X / Screenshot

Specifically: WeTransfer could have used, edited or even sold content previously sent via the service without prior consent - and without compensation for the person who sent the files. This caused a stir. Users were particularly concerned about the data protection aspect.

WeTransfer speaks of «misunderstanding»

After the outcry on social media, WeTransfer was forced to respond. In a blog post, the company explained that the controversial clause «was worded ambiguously». The original idea was to create a tool to recognise and block «illegal or harmful content».

All just misunderstood, no problem.

Source: Florian Bodoky

The intention was never to use the content for commercial AI purposes. In the revised version of the terms and conditions, the passage on the use of content for machine learning was removed. Nevertheless, the mistrust of many users is still there. Many now want to switch to alternatives.

Header image: Shutterstock

I like this article! 15 people like this article







