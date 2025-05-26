News + Trends 1 0

When the big and small shops call outdoors

Patrick Bardelli Translation: machine translated 26.5.2025

What to do if your digestion suddenly kicks in on a hike? A new campaign from the Swiss Alpine Club SAC in collaboration with Swiss Hiking Trails provides answers. Under the hashtag #ScheissMoment.

With the #ScheissMoment campaign, the Swiss Alpine Club SAC and the Swiss Hiking Trails are focusing on direct communication with a wink to protect the environment. Be it by using existing toilets in the mountains or avoiding leaving waste near bodies of water. Or by simply telling hikers to please take their used toilet paper back with them and dispose of it in the valley.

The initiators want to use posters, social media campaigns and a game of bullshit bingo to contribute to nature conservation, according to information on their website.

My colleague Siri Schubert dealt with this topic less drastically some time ago. In her articles, the outdoor enthusiast also provides some specific product tips for when you need to be quick on the go:

Header image: Shutterstock / Irving Sandoval

I like this article! 1 person likes this article.







