Where is our editorial team steaming off to? Perhaps to you?

Martin Jungfer Translation: machine translated 19.11.2025

Our offices are being remodelled. That's why we have to tidy up. Unfortunately, we also no longer have room for a ready-built Lego Titanic. You can have it - if you can convince us with an idea why you are the right person.

The piece is a real monster: 9,000 parts, 135 centimetres long and weighing 14 kilograms. It has been in our offices for a good two years and reminds us that our editorial colleague Martin Rupf sacrificed himself to assemble the ship back then.

Product test I’m the king of the world! Or how I rebuilt the Titanic by Martin Rupf

Unfortunately, there is no room for the Titanic in our temporary offices, which we are occupying until the old one has been refurbished. And it's somehow too good to sink in Lake Zurich for some TikTok gag. That's why we've thought about giving it to a reader, perhaps you.

Write us in the comments why you deserve it. Is there a good story you could tell us? Are you thinking of recreating the Iceberg scene like this AFOL did? Will you sing for us «My heart will go on»? We can't wait to see what you come up with.

The «application» can be submitted in the form of a comment. All entries that have been posted by Wednesday, 26 November, 11.59 pm at the latest will be considered. A small editorial jury will then decide who has the best idea. The evaluation will also take into account whether an idea has received upvotes from the Community. Downvotes are ignored: So there is no point in badmouthing the ideas of other Community members.

Must be picked up!

Important for you: The Lego Titanic must be collected from us in Zurich. Sending it by post would be too risky. Transport in a Post Office delivery van is also a bit like an iceberg route across the North Atlantic. And another thing: over the past two years, it has collected a bit of dust on the upper deck. We'll just use some compressed air and a feather duster to clean off the worst of it.

