Your data. Your choice.

If you select «Essential cookies only», we’ll use cookies and similar technologies to collect information about your device and how you use our website. We need this information to allow you to log in securely and use basic functions such as the shopping cart.

By accepting all cookies, you’re allowing us to use this data to show you personalised offers, improve our website, and display targeted adverts on our website and on other websites or apps. Some data may also be shared with third parties and advertising partners as part of this process.

Legal noticePrivacy notice
News + Trends
1668

Where is our editorial team steaming off to? Perhaps to you?

Martin Jungfer
19.11.2025
Translation: machine translated

Our offices are being remodelled. That's why we have to tidy up. Unfortunately, we also no longer have room for a ready-built Lego Titanic. You can have it - if you can convince us with an idea why you are the right person.

The piece is a real monster: 9,000 parts, 135 centimetres long and weighing 14 kilograms. It has been in our offices for a good two years and reminds us that our editorial colleague Martin Rupf sacrificed himself to assemble the ship back then.

  • Product test

    I’m the king of the world! Or how I rebuilt the Titanic

    by Martin Rupf

Unfortunately, there is no room for the Titanic in our temporary offices, which we are occupying until the old one has been refurbished. And it's somehow too good to sink in Lake Zurich for some TikTok gag. That's why we've thought about giving it to a reader, perhaps you.

Write us in the comments why you deserve it. Is there a good story you could tell us? Are you thinking of recreating the Iceberg scene like this AFOL did? Will you sing for us «My heart will go on»? We can't wait to see what you come up with.

The «application» can be submitted in the form of a comment. All entries that have been posted by Wednesday, 26 November, 11.59 pm at the latest will be considered. A small editorial jury will then decide who has the best idea. The evaluation will also take into account whether an idea has received upvotes from the Community. Downvotes are ignored: So there is no point in badmouthing the ideas of other Community members.

LEGO Titanic (10294, LEGO Creator Expert, LEGO Rare Sets)
LEGO
EUR722,15

LEGO Titanic

10294, LEGO Creator Expert, LEGO Rare Sets

Must be picked up!

Important for you: The Lego Titanic must be collected from us in Zurich. Sending it by post would be too risky. Transport in a Post Office delivery van is also a bit like an iceberg route across the North Atlantic. And another thing: over the past two years, it has collected a bit of dust on the upper deck. We'll just use some compressed air and a feather duster to clean off the worst of it.

OXO Good Grips Staubwedel
Cleaning utensils
Quantity discount
EUR12,49 per piece for 2 units

OXO Good Grips Staubwedel

OXO Good Grips Staubwedel
Quantity discount
Cleaning utensils
EUR12,49 per piece for 2 units

OXO Good Grips Staubwedel

16 people like this article

User Avatar
User Avatar
Martin Jungfer
Head of Content
Martin.Jungfer@digitecgalaxus.ch

Journalist since 1997. Stopovers in Franconia (or the Franken region), Lake Constance, Obwalden, Nidwalden and Zurich. Father since 2014. Expert in editorial organisation and motivation. Focus on sustainability, home office tools, beautiful things for the home, creative toys and sports equipment. 

News + Trends

From the latest iPhone to the return of 80s fashion. The editorial team will help you make sense of it all.

Show all

These articles might also interest you

  • Background information

    Chaos or order: how do you tidy up Lego «properly»?

    by Martin Jungfer

  • Behind the scenes

    Why young women are loving Lego

    by Alex Hämmerli

  • Product test

    Lego Concorde: high-flyer or crash-lander?

    by Ramon Schneider

68 comments

Avatar
later