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With /e/OS 4.0, it should be easier to switch away from Google

Jan Johannsen Translation: machine translated 12.6.2026

With a backup function, the ability to switch easily between Gmail and new functions for business customers, /e/OS 4.0 is designed to make it easier to move away from Google.

The latest version of the Google-free Android variant /e/OS aims to make it even easier to move away from Google. Changes directly on the smartphone play only a minor role; most of the new features relate to the Murena Workspace, developed by the company behind the operating system.

/e/OS and Murena: Open source and the company behind it With /e/OS, there is a separation between the non-profit work on the software and the commercialisation of related products. This is also common practice with various Linux distributions, for example. The eFoundation publishes /e/OS. Murena sells the compatible smartphones, handles the Marketing and, with the Murena Workspace, offers a collection of online services that compete with similar offerings from the major tech corporations.

On the smartphone itself, /e/OS 4.0 brings about a change in appearance for the current user base of almost 100,000. The new wallpapers are designed to feature warm colours, two app icons have been given a new look, and the use of more rounded edges is intended to give the overall appearance a more modern feel.

There are minor changes to the design of /e/OS.

Transferring emails from Gmail

With the new «Gmail Migration Assistant», emails can now also be transferred from your Google account to Murena Workspace. Previously, this was only possible for contacts, calendar entries and files from Google Drive. If desired, the tool can also set up automatic email forwarding and notify contacts of the new email address. You can also have the assistant search your emails for plans, accounts and other services linked to the old email address, so that you can change them gradually.

During import, Murena scans emails for plans, accounts and similar items if requested.

In addition, /e/OS 4.0 introduces new ‘ «’ compatibility layers». These are intended to serve as an alternative to the Google Device Verification System, which is missing from the operating system. Ultimately, this should allow more apps to run flawlessly on /e/OS. There are applications that only work properly if they can have a device checked by the Device Verification System. This applies primarily to apps from the banking sector and similar sensitive areas.

New functions for Murena Workspace: Focus on business customers

With /e/OS 4.0, Murena Workspace in particular gains new functions that can also be used independently of the smartphone operating system. With these, the supplier is positioning itself as a European alternative for business customers who wish to move away from services such as Office 365 or Google Workspace.

Murena Sign is a new tool for digital signatures and is designed to meet the requirements of the EU’s eIDAS Regulation on digital identities.

Individuals are also expected to use Murena Meet.

Murena Meet is an end-to-end encrypted video conferencing tool. It is designed to run entirely on Murena’s infrastructure and does not use any third-party providers.

Also of particular interest to business customers: smartphones running /e/OS can now be managed using MDM (Mobile Device Management) software. Murena is also working on its own solution, which is currently being tested with a university, a local authority and a mobile network operator.

Preview of /e/OS 4.1: Online backup, map service and password manager

At the launch of /e/OS 4.0, there was also a preview of the new features planned for /e/OS 4.1.

It has been known for some time that Murena is working on its own mapping service. Murena Maps is entering the beta phase with /e/OS 4.0 and is then set to go into regular operation with version 4.1.

The new online backup function is designed to make switching to new /e/OS devices easier. Previously, you had to back up your data locally or via other services. The new function uses your Murena Workspace user account for this. You choose what is backed up online: data from apps, system settings, media, files, emails, calendars and passwords.

/e/OS is getting an online backup function.

One minor drawback: the free version of the Murena account offers only one gigabyte of storage space. If your smartphone has 256 gigabytes of storage, for example, the appropriate Murena plan will cost 80 euros per year.

The password manager from the Murena Workspace, which has so far only been available in the browser, is set to launch as an app on smartphones. It can automatically fill in logins and generate passwords for new accounts.

Murena’s password manager is coming to smartphones.

Even before the presentation, Murena CEO Gaël Duval revealed in a private blog post that the conversion of voice recordings into text would take place directly on the smartphone. Until now, the Voice-to-Text function has sent voice recordings to the cloud with the speaker’s voice anonymised and via a proxy to mask the IP address. According to Duval, this meant they remained technically private. However, trust in cloud-based services is said to be too low. For this reason, the function will be implemented directly on the smartphone. This would tie up more resources there, particularly storage space, but would also allow it to work offline. The change is expected to take place soon «» .

More smartphones and a new App Store are on the way

Duval provides further insights in his blog. For instance, there are set to be additional hardware partners by 2027. Most recently, Gigaset GS6 (Pro) has joined the range of smartphones available to buy with /e/OS pre-installed.

In addition, a new app store for /e/OS is reportedly in the works. According to the vague announcement, fair terms, innovative technologies and better deals for app developers are intended to reduce dependence on big tech companies.

Header image: Murena

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