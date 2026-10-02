With this colorful notebook, HP wants to compete with the MacBook Neo
Colorful chassis, eight gigabytes of RAM, and a low price: With the OmniBook 5 14, HP has now also introduced a notebook designed to compete with the MacBook Neo.
The MacBook Neo has shown many people that they do not need a notebook with top-tier specs for everyday use. Manufacturers of Windows laptops are gradually acknowledging this realization as well. Following Asus, Acer, Dell, and Lenovo, HP is now also launching a colorful notebook with the OmniBook 5 14, the base model of which is comparatively affordable.
Four colors and eight gigabytes
In terms of color, the selection for the OmniBook 5 14 is more varied than before at HP, with silver, blue, pink, and green. The notebook is expected to be available in the US in October starting at 699 US dollars. The manufacturer has not yet provided specific details for Europe. However, in its press release, it uses some of the usual industry obfuscation tactics, mentioning the low starting price while simultaneously highlighting the more expensive maximum configuration:
- up to Intel Core 7 350
- up to 16 GB RAM
- up to 1 TB SSD
- up to a 2.5K OLED display
But what is really exciting is the affordable base model. Therefore, here are its specifications explicitly:
- Processor: Intel Core 5 315 (Wildcat Lake)
- RAM: 8 GB
- SSD: 256 GB
- Display: Full HD, 300 nits
In this configuration, the computer will first have to prove in tests that it can keep up with the MacBook Neo. For example, Adobe Lightroom also runs on Apple's «budget» notebook.
Across all variants, the new OmniBook weighs 1.16 kilograms and is 11.77 millimeters thin. The display can be opened wide with its 180-degree hinge, and the webcam offers Full HD resolution. It features one HDMI port, one 3.5 mm jack, and two USB-C ports.
As a primary school pupil, I used to sit in a friend's living room with many of my classmates to play the Super NES. Now I get my hands on the latest technology and test it for you. In recent years at Curved, Computer Bild and Netzwelt, now at Digitec and Galaxus.
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