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Xbox Showcase: These games were presented

Philipp Rüegg Translation: machine translated 7.6.2026

With the Xbox Showcase, Microsoft wants to show that the console does not yet belong on the sidelines. Proof of this can be found in a game that is now once again exclusive to the console.

With the Xbox Showcase, Microsoft wants to show that the console does not yet belong in the sidings. Proof of this is provided, among other things, by a game that is once again exclusive to the console.

Exclusive, not exclusive, but exclusive again. Microsoft seems to be moving in a new direction after the change of leadership at the beginning of the year. Although most of the games shown on Sunday evening also appear on other consoles, there was one notable exception - «Gears of War: E-Day». The former flagship game will not be released for the PS5 after all. Regardless of the platform, there was plenty for gamers to see at the Xbox Showcase.

«Gears of War: E-Day»

14 years before the first instalment, experience how it all began with Marcus Fenix and Dominic Santiago. The trailer shows classic cover shooter action with up to four mountains of flesh shooting countless monsters with fat guns.

And here is the detailed livestream.

Date: 6 October

Released for: PC, Xbox Series X/S

«Fable»

To avoid the black hole called «GTA 6», Microsoft has postponed the title to 2027. Nevertheless, the upcoming role-playing game from «Forza Horizon» studio Playground Games was on show at the showcase. I'm still really looking forward to this game.

Date: 23 February 2027

Released for: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S

«Halo: Campaign Evolved»

For all those who missed Bungie's legendary first-person shooter debut or want to experience it again in a more beautiful guise. The Masterchief and the Convenants have never sparkled so beautifully. There are also three new missions.

Date: 28 July

Released for: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S

«Persona 4 Revival»

Almost twenty years after the original release, we will soon be getting the remake of «Persona 4». Look forward to bizarre demons that you can defeat in turn-based battles, a convoluted story and a bombastic production.

Date: 18 February 2027

Released for: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S

«Resonance: A Plague Legacy»

«Resonance» tells the prequel to the two «A Plague Tale» games. Instead of rat-infested France, you find yourself on the summery island of the Minotaur. Picks up visually where its predecessor left off. Seems to focus a little more on combat.

Date: 27 August

Released for: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S

«State of Decay 3»

The dead are known to live longer - after years of radio silence and a few meagre teasers, the first gameplay trailer is finally here. Unfortunately, it doesn't really reveal much about the game, but you do get a look at the graphics and how beautifully the undead grimaces are rendered - and they're quite good.

Date: 2027

Released for: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S

«Metro 2039»

The Nazis have taken over Moscow. That's the premise of the latest «Metro» spin-off. The Ukrainian studio 4A Games has been influenced by real events in its home country and has incorporated them into the game. Back in the metro, hideous monsters await you - some human, some mutated. Visually, it is likely to bring many a PC to its knees and make consoles howl.

Date: February 2027

Released for: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S

«Bad Magpie»

Bad Magpie means bad magpie and that's exactly what you are. If you enjoyed «Untitled Goose Game», you should make a note of this one.

Date: 2027

Released for: PC, Xbox Series X/S

«Wo Long 2: Wings of Ember»

Third-person action games with an Asian fantasy setting and terrifying monsters are the counterpart to the military first-person shooter epidemic of the 00s. They are sprouting up like mushrooms and I can no longer tell them apart. «Wo Long» was pretty good, I think, and part two also looks pretty smart again.

Date: early 2027

Released for: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch 2

«Join Us»

An unfamiliar scenario awaits you in «Join Us». Alone or with up to three people, you can found your own doomsday cult. The whole thing is packed into an open-world survival game with so many absurdities that I won't even begin to list them. Watch the trailer, add it to your wishlist and join my sect immediately. We have biscuits.

Date: March 2027

Released for: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S

«Senua»

Senua still can't seem to let go of the psychological terror. In the third instalment, the tireless warrior wants to reach the underworld to save her beloved. To do this, she lets her fists do the talking even more than before. Otherwise, you can once again expect a top-class audiovisual trip.

Date: 2027

Released for: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S

«Crazy Taxi: World Tour»

The arcade and Dreamcast classic returns. Mysterious bandits have stolen your taxi and of course you're not going to let them get away with it. Compared to this racing game, «Forza Horizon» looks like an ultra-fast racing simulation for leather glove-wearing tyre sniffers.

Date: 2027

Released for: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch 2

«Minecraft Dungeons II»

The surprisingly good, «Diablo»-like, action role-playing game spin-off from «Minecraft» continues. Once again, you can knock your way through colourful block worlds with up to three other heroes and collect lots of loot. If it wasn't released in September like everything else, I'd be even happier.

Date: 29 September

Released for: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, Switch 2

«Magicians: The Devil's Deal»

If «Bioshock 4» and «Judas» have been a long time coming, then why not play «Magicians: The Devil's Deal». Magic is also used here. You play a real magician, complete with magic wand and playing cards. It looks marvellous and has a lot of - well. Magic.

Date: 2027

Released for: PC, Xbox Series X/S

«Castlevania: Belmont's Curse»

After the crossover comes a real «Castlevania» from the «Dead Cells» makers. If the studio picks up where it left off, this will be a real treat.

Date: 15 October

Released for: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, later also Switch

«Vivarium»

A game that looks like an anime from the 80s or early 90s. It is advertised as a life-sim adventure. If, like me, you grew up with «Heidi», you can't help but be enchanted by it.

Date: 2027

Released for: PC, Xbox Series X/S

«Persona 6»

Although only a mini-teaser, after the many remakes of its predecessors, fans are still delighted to see the first official sign of life from the brand new «Persona» game.

Date: 2026

Released for: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch 2

«Spyro: A Realm Beyond»

The purple dragon takes off again. Here, too, various remakes and remasters have done the groundwork and won over new young fans in my household. They are already on fire for the next instalment.

Date: Spring 2027

Released for: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S

«Clockwork Revolution»

The steampunk action role-playing game also looks like an absolute hit in the latest trailer. Lots of quirky characters, imaginative weapons and a world that makes you curious.

Date: unknown

Released for: PC, Xbox Series X/S

«Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4»

The trailer shows a first look at the extraction shooter mode DMZ.

Date: 23 October

Released for: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch 2

Limited Edition Xbox Series X25

To mark the 25th anniversary of the Xbox, the Xbox Series X is being released in a transparent Xbox green special edition. The controller also features the classic colours for the ABXY buttons.

Date: October 2026



These games were also presented

In addition to the major highlights and announcements, smaller updates on games that have already been presented or released were also shown. You can find the trailers here in the alphabetical overview:

You can find an overview of all Summer Game Fest events here.

News + Trends Summer Game Fest 2026: All shows, streams and dates at a glance Domagoj Belancic 32 13

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