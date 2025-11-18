News + Trends 8 1

"You get paid to test toys?"

What happens when 75 children become real mini-editors? We found out in the Future Day workshop: The kids tested toys like professionals, observed them closely and evaluated them honestly.

All the children wanted to know one thing on Future Day: Do editors actually get paid to test gadgets and toys? And yes, they are. However, the children of our employees experienced in a workshop on Future Day that such reviews are not just fun, but also mean work.

Together with Lorenz and Ramon from the editorial team, I put together a selection of toys that the kids put through their paces (or rather plastic and screws).

The future testers on Future Day at Galaxus.

75 young female testers, six gadgets

The following were tested:

-⚡ Blitzwisser



🚗 Carrera Hybrid

- 🐾 Remote-controlled Gecko

- 💥 Crazy Bumper Cars

- 🎲 Flip7

- 🎨 Krakel Oracle



A total of 75 highly motivated young testers carried out an expert assessment and practical test. From installation hullabaloo and wild scribbling to buzzer-beating drama and bumper car duels, it really was all there.

The secret star: a remote-controlled gecko that went completely bonkers on the walls, ceiling and floor and caused continuous fits of laughter.

The secret star, a remote-controlled gecko.

Testing like the real thing

The kids were asked to put themselves in the shoes of real journalists: to critically test, carefully observe and honestly evaluate

For inspiration, we showed our Halloween special from Simon. A little side note to myself: Watch videos all the way through beforehand. It could, in theory, happen that people suddenly start swearing. The kids loved it, of course. Thank you for the icebreaker, Simon.

video Product test I made a beautiful pumpkin thanks to this carving set by Simon Balissat

This is what the young testers rated

The children were able to provide easy-to-understand feedback and clear criticism of the toy using a clear evaluation form.

Rating sheets help with the evaluation.

But children wouldn't be children if they didn't make up their own rules from time to time: The board game «Blitzwisser» spontaneously turned into «Buzzer-Beater», whoever gets rid of their cards first, before the buzzer shouts, wins.

After a turbulent 1-on-1 match, the remote-controlled bumper cars continued their dispute on the Carrera hybrid track without further ado. In the drawing game «Krakel Orakel», the predefined words were simply «too boring at some point», so they quickly invented their own terms. Creativity: 12/10.

Intensive testing of the hybrid Carrera track.

Test winner is a drawing game

I received a total of 25 completed evaluation forms.

The result? See for yourself, the kids knew exactly what they wanted.

Board game «Krakel Orakel»: fun, creative, lots of positive comments. The game encourages you to invent your own rules. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Card games EUR 21,65 Krakel-Orakel – Das Zeichenspiel für alle, die nicht zeichnen können German 4

Remote-controlled cars «Crazy Bumper Cars»: very fun, hot duels, poor quality, the little men fall out too quickly. ⭐⭐⭐⭐

RC for children Gear2play Crazy Bumper Cars Set 1

Remote-controlled gecko: funny, but fragile, an eye-catcher that immediately delights everyone, but only for a short time. ⭐⭐⭐

RC for children EUR 29,69 Hexbots Gecko 15

Carrera Hybrid car racing track: interesting, but difficult, driving on the track is not that easy, needs smartphones, small parts. ⭐⭐⭐

Car racetracks EUR 125,04 Carrera Hybrid Devil Drivers Hybrid Racing Set 25

Board game «Blitzwisser»: too difficult for many testers, as terms have to be searched for very quickly, mediocre fun. ⭐⭐⭐

Games of skill EUR 30,85 Carletto Blitzwisser (d) German

Some terms were quickly invented for the drawing game.

The official ID card handover for everyone

Do you think we're going to let the kids leave empty-handed? Of course not! The test devices must be returned (just like in real life). But every newly trained junior toy expert received the official toy tester ID card at the end - including a beaming face and proud chest.

A test ID card as a memento of Future Day.

The Galaxus Future Day workshop showed how honestly, creatively and enthusiastically children try out and evaluate things. Whether it was fast cars or tricky games, each toy had its own strengths and surprises. It was particularly nice to see how much fun the children had while testing, discussing and evaluating them.

The results make it clear: a good game doesn't have to be perfect, it should above all be fun, moving and bring people together. This is exactly what many of the games tested succeeded in doing.

