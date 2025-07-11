News + Trends 11 6

YouTube abolishes "Trending" page: This is changing

Kim Muntinga Translation: machine translated 11.7.2025

YouTube is reorganising its trend system. Instead of a central list, in future specialised overviews will show what is in demand in individual subject areas.

YouTube is saying goodbye to one of its best-known features: the «trending» page. Since 2015, it has shown you daily which videos are currently going viral: Now it will be abolished in the coming weeks. The platform is reacting according to its own statements to changing usage habits and is fundamentally reorganising its trending system.

Why YouTube is cancelling the «trending» page

The decision is based on a clear trend. In the past, it was mainly individual viral videos that characterised trends on YouTube. Today, according to the company, numerous smaller trends are emerging simultaneously within various Communities.

Users no longer discover these trends in one central location, but increasingly via personalised recommendations, search suggestions, shorts, comments or Community posts. In addition, the number of views of the «Trending» page has fallen significantly over the past five years, according to YouTube.

In future, YouTube will use category-specific charts instead of a general overview. In future, you will find popular content separated into topics such as music videos, podcasts, film trailers and gaming. The latter will remain on the familiar «Gaming Explore» page for the time being.

What you can expect in the future

The new charts are designed to help you discover relevant content in a more targeted way. The platform will remain two-pronged: on the one hand, YouTube will increase personalised recommendations via your start feed, while on the other hand, non-personalised content will remain accessible via the Explore menu, channels and the subscription feed.

The changeover also brings new features for creators. The «Inspiration» tab in YouTube Studio will remain. YouTube is also introducing the new «Hype» function: This allows you to mark videos that you think deserve more attention. The well-known programmes «Creators on the Rise» and «Artist on the Rise» will be expanded and given their own areas on the platform.

