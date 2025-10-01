Your data. Your choice.

If you select «Essential cookies only», we’ll use cookies and similar technologies to collect information about your device and how you use our website. We need this information to allow you to log in securely and use basic functions such as the shopping cart.

By accepting all cookies, you’re allowing us to use this data to show you personalised offers, improve our website, and display targeted adverts on our website and on other websites or apps. Some data may also be shared with third parties and advertising partners as part of this process.

Legal noticePrivacy notice
Studio Xicoia / Particle6
News + Trends
3843

Zurich presents first AI actress - Hollywood reacts in horror

Luca Fontana
1.10.2025
Translation: machine translated

The world's first AI actress takes to the stage at the Zurich Film Festival: Tilly Norwood. Hollywood reacts with shock, stars sound the alarm - and the industry discusses whether this is the beginning of a creative revolution or the beginning of the end.

It was a premiere with unexpected explosive power: at the Zurich Film Festival (ZFF) at the weekend, the world's first «AI actress» was unveiled. Her name: Tilly Norwood. She was developed by Dutch entrepreneur Eline van der Velden and her studio Xicoia, a subsidiary of the AI production company Particle6.

You can see Norwood from minute 1:18 in the video below.

Norwood speaks with a British accent, looks like a digital mix of Mila Kunis, Keira Knightley and Natalie Portman - and is completely computer-generated. According to her creator, she is even set to become the next Scarlett Johansson. «Audiences are interested in the story of a film», said van der Velden back in the summer, «not whether the star is still alive».

Hollywood is up in arms

The presentation in Zurich was met with an immediate response - and a loud one at that. Acting stars such as Whoopi Goldberg and Emily Blunt reacted in horror. When the latter was shown a picture of Norwood, she is said to have exclaimed: «'That's an AI? My goodness, we're doomed. This is really very scary. Please stop taking away our humanity.»

«The appliance never gets tired, the appliance never falls asleep, the appliance is always in the shop before the boss and cuts the kebab meat sweat-free.»
«The appliance never gets tired, the appliance never falls asleep, the appliance is always in the shop before the boss and cuts the kebab meat sweat-free.»
Source: Studio Xicoia / Particle6

The US actors' union SAG-AFTRA also immediately spoke out: «Tilly Norwood is not an actress, but a character generated by a computer programme - trained with the work of countless professional actors and actresses, without their consent or remuneration.»

And yet: the first agencies are said to have already signalled their interest in signing Tilly - despite all the protests.

A new chapter - or the end of an era?

Van der Velden, on the other hand, describes Tilly not as a replacement, but as a «brush» in the palette of new creative tools. Her vision: films and series should be able to be created with a fraction of the previous budgets. Critics see this not so much as a democratisation, but rather the danger of actors and actresses being displaced by cheaper algorithms.

On Instagram, Norwood writes: «In 20 seconds, I fought monsters, survived explosions, sold you a car - and almost won an Oscar. All in just one working day! Find an actress who can do it all.»
On Instagram, Norwood writes: «In 20 seconds, I fought monsters, survived explosions, sold you a car - and almost won an Oscar. All in just one working day! Find an actress who can do it all.»
Source: Studio Xicoia / Particle6

The debate goes far beyond Hollywood. Questions are already being raised about copyright, consent and artistic integrity. Who decides whether an AI avatar «actress» may be named? And what does it mean for an art form based on human experience, empathy and improvisation if digital images are in the spotlight in future?

One thing is clear: Zurich has startled Hollywood with the introduction of Tilly Norwood. Whether she will actually make the leap from the festival stage to the big screen remains to be seen. But the starting signal for a highly controversial era has been given.

Header image: Studio Xicoia / Particle6

38 people like this article

User Avatar
User Avatar
Luca Fontana
Senior Editor
Luca.Fontana@digitecgalaxus.ch

I'm an outdoorsy guy and enjoy sports that push me to the limit – now that’s what I call comfort zone! But I'm also about curling up in an armchair with books about ugly intrigue and sinister kingkillers. Being an avid cinema-goer, I’ve been known to rave about film scores for hours on end. I’ve always wanted to say: «I am Groot.» 

News + Trends

From the latest iPhone to the return of 80s fashion. The editorial team will help you make sense of it all.

Show all

These articles might also interest you

  • News + Trends

    "Little Nightmares": New comic "Descent to Nowhere" announced

    by Kim Muntinga

  • News + Trends

    This piece of jewellery is currently celebrating a surprising comeback

    by Stephanie Vinzens

  • Opinion

    The Alters and others: why gamers are right to protest against the use of AI

    by Debora Pape

43 comments

Avatar
later