ZX Spectrum Next: Issue 3 brings back retro hardware with modern features

Kim Muntinga Translation: machine translated 5.8.2025

The ZX Spectrum Next Issue 3 remains true to the original: with genuine Z80 architecture based on FPGA. At the same time, it offers modern interfaces such as HDMI and Wi-Fi, more performance and an open system.

The ZX Spectrum is back. With Issue 3, the team behind the ZX Spectrum Next is launching a revised version of the modern retro computer. You don't get an emulation here, but original hardware architecture based on FPGA, which authentically transports the design of the 1980s into the present day. Including modern extras. If you grew up with Basic listings or are discovering retro computing for the first time, this device offers you an exciting introduction.

More performance, new features

The Issue 3 is not a completely new system, but a further development of the Issue 2 from 2022. The FPGA core has been updated, the system software optimised and there are small but relevant hardware improvements. These include an improved power supply, more efficient cooling and a slightly revised mainboard with better EMC shielding.

Technically, the system is based on an Artix 7 FPGA, which runs at up to 28 megahertz: significantly faster than the original Z80 processor. The RAM is two megabytes, which is more than sufficient for retro applications.

You still get a system with a Z80-compatible FPGA chip that runs original Spectrum programmes: whether via SD card or direct programming. Many extensions are also supported, although there may be some limitations with special hardware.

At the same time, you benefit from modern conveniences such as HDMI output, Wi-Fi, USB keyboard support and optional accelerators for more demanding applications. Monitors can be connected via HDMI, VGA or RGB: with a choice of 50 or 60 hertz. The housing design comes from Rick Dickinson, the designer of the classic ZX Spectrum.

Kickstarter once again as a platform

As with its predecessors, the development team is financing the project via Kickstarter. The campaign for Issue 3 started in July 2025 and reached its goal in less than 24 hours. That shows: The retro community is active and hungry. If you still want to get in, you need to hurry. The campaign runs until 18 August. Shipping is planned for December 2025.

Software ecosystem is growing

Alongside the new hardware, the ecosystem is also growing. Numerous developers are working on exclusive software for the Next: from 80s-style homebrew games to ambitious tools for music and graphics. NextBASIC provides you with a modern version of the classic programming language, supplemented by new commands, graphics modes and sound functions. In addition to NextBASIC, you can also programme in C or assembler. The development environment is open and documented. Tutorials, tools and Community support are freely available.

The most popular titles include the action platformer «Aliens Neoplasma», the maze adventure «Melkhior's Mansion» and the role-playing game «CuadragonNext». You can even create your own adventures with the DaaD tool. The Next Launcher is ideal for organising your game collection. This is a management tool with over 3000 editable slots.

Exclusive games and applications are regularly released on the ZX Spectrum Next.

Source: Henrique Olifiers (Kickstarter)

Some of these titles are not only released digitally, but also as physical cassettes. In the style of the 1980s.

Header image: Henrique Olifiers (Kickstarter)

