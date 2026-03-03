News + Trends 3 0

28-inch foldable monitor, glasses-free 3D and AI gadgets

The display divisions of Samsung and TCL give a preview of upcoming devices at the MWC. All they have to do is find manufacturers to install their screens.

The Mobile World Congress in Barcelona is not just about new smartphones. Samsung Display and «TCL CSOT» will be showcasing their latest display creations at their exhibition stands. While TCL's display division is represented at the MWC for the first time, Samsung is expanding its range from last year.

TCL: foldable and portable monitor

A foldable monitor catches my eye at the TCL stand. When unfolded, it measures 28 inches diagonally. 3810 × 1280 pixels are spread across the wide-format surface. When folded, it has similar dimensions to conventional portable monitors and corresponds to a 16-inch model. When unfolded, it is only 4.48 millimetres thick. When folded, it therefore remains under 10 centimetres.

Unfolded 28 inches.

If only there wasn't a bulge for the power supply unit on the back. At least it provides stability. Although it is comparatively heavy for a portable monitor, it is still more portable when folded up than a non-foldable 28-inch screen.

Unfortunately, it doesn't fit so easily into the backpack.

In the smartphone sector, TCL presents OLED displays that are brighter and more colourful or consume less power than previous variants. Useful, but not groundbreaking.

The OLED display with the lowest power consumption - among the 6.9-inch displays.

Samsung Display: A suitable screen for every device

At the Samsung Display stand, the Galaxy S26 Ultra with its «Privacy Display» takes up a lot of space. It restricts the viewing angle of the smartphone with a click so that the person sitting next to you on the train cannot read what you are saying. The manufacturer places particular emphasis on the comparison with privacy screens, which make the display darker in comparison, among other things.

Samsung shows how bad a privacy film is compared to a privacy display.

Samsung is also making smartphone displays brighter and using less power. And then there is a new generation of displays with even narrower edges.

The smartphone display on the right has even narrower edges.

3D displays are still not dead. They now work well without glasses and even tell you when you are too far away. The effect is good and is used in the example device as an information portal for tourists.

The 3D display tells you whether you are standing correctly.

AI is also a must for Samsung Display. Whether the AI gadget hangs around the neck as a piece of jewellery or stands on the table as a cute robot, Samsung has a screen to match.

With cute eyes on the display, the AI assistant is immediately more likeable.

