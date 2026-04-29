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A retro phone for children goes viral in the USA

Debora Pape Translation: machine translated 29.4.2026

While smartphones are increasingly being criticised by parents and schools, a relic believed to be dead is celebrating its comeback as a modern gadget. The Tin Can Phone creates a screen-free bridge for children's social networking.

Most people under 30 only know them from films: corded telephones. But over the past year, a trend has taken off in the USA that is bringing telephone handsets and their typically curly cables back into households. More precisely: into children's bedrooms. The so-called «Tin Can Phone» is a gadget that offers exactly what for decades was the sole purpose of landline telephones: talking to each other.

The US start-up Tin Can advertises the product as a «new school landline for friends» and is therefore aimed directly at children who do not yet have a smartphone. Using the physical keypad, they type in the ID of the person they are talking to and can then speak to him or her. To operate, the device only requires power and an internet connection as well as a one-off registration. There is no display and no additional functions apart from an answering machine. Calls are only possible between registered devices and to the national emergency number.

Looks familiar to the older ones among us: The Tin Can Phone looks like a classic corded phone.

Source: Tin Can

Parents can specify which IDs their child is allowed to have contact with. This prevents advertising calls or calls from strangers. With a monthly plan for ten US dollars, the Tin Can Phone also allows calls to the regular telephone network. The Tin Can Phone is currently only available in the USA and Canada.

Despite its radically reduced functions, the device seems to go down well with smartphone-free children.

A retro trend that starts in schools

For example, Bloomberg reports that the 100-dollar device has sold hundreds of thousands of units since its market launch in April 2025 «» . Parents say that their children even prefer the phone to consoles or the TV. The reason: they can talk to friends easily and independently without asking their parents for their smartphone.

Most parents know that smartphones are only suitable for children from a certain age. However, forbidding only your own child to use a smartphone can lead to envy and a feeling of being excluded from the child's social circle.

This is precisely why schools act as an important driver of the spread. According to Bloomberg, they make collective purchases on the initiative of parents and give the devices to entire year groups. The aim is to keep children away from ubiquitous screens while still allowing them to socialise.

The viral spread of the device is based on the classic network effect: the broader the user base, the greater the desire to participate and convince others to do the same.

Stationary landlines are a dying breed

So why don't smartphone-free children just use a normal landline phone, you ask? The answer is simple.

Surveys show that three quarters of households on the other side of the pond no longer have a landline at all. People rely entirely on their personal mobile phones. Incidentally, this trend is also occurring in Germany, albeit nowhere near as clearly. In Germany, 72 per cent of households will still have a fixed telephone in 2023.

In German, the word Tin Can Phone means tin can telephone, a popular old toy that you can make yourself: Two cans and a taut cord between them make a primitive voice connection. The cable of the Tin Can Phone is not a technical necessity, but a deliberate design decision which, together with the classic receiver, is also intended to evoke nostalgia in parents. At the same time, the name emphasises the toy and retro character of the device.

Many people want less display time

At a time when many people are experiencing smartphone fatigue due to constant distractions and accessibility, the principle of «low tech living» is making a comeback. This includes dumbphones such as the light phone or conscious «smartphone-fasting». People then distance themselves permanently or temporarily from certain apps or the mobile Internet in general. The Tin Can Phone can be seen as a child-orientated version of this trend.

Header image: Tin Can

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