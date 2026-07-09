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After "Monster High" now Barbie: Playmobil's next brand coup

Stephan Lamprecht Translation: machine translated 9.7.2026

A year after the launch of "Monster High", Playmobil is following suit with Mattel. The manufacturer announces a seven-part collection based on Barbie, which is based on the series "Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures".

The largest set in the collection is a water park with a pool, slides, and a basin that you can fill with water.

In addition, there are smaller sets with more figures and everyday scenes. Barbie can drive to the beach in a convertible, stop at a beach cafe, or go boating. Prices range from around 100 euros for the water park to under ten euros for small supplementary sets. According to the company, the collection will be released in summer 2026. I am currently clarifying with our purchasing department when the sets will arrive in our shop.

Playmobil

Second brand cooperation in difficult times

Playmobil continues its strategy with the second Mattel collaboration: well-known brands and action elements are intended to reach new target groups. This restructuring is urgently needed, as the traditional manufacturer has lost a significant portion of its sales within a few years. Revenues fell to 409 million euros in the 2024/2025 financial year.

In 2020/21, sales were still around 760 million euros. It was only in spring 2026 that the parent company announced the closure of its last German production plant and the relocation of manufacturing abroad.

Does the figure hit the Barbie nerve?

Whether the new collection will win over small and large Barbie fans remains to be seen. Playmobil brings Barbie into the typical 7.5-centimeter format, but visually deviates significantly from the original.

Playmobil

However, the Barbie lettering on the box and the familiar candy colors are well-executed. Whether the Barbie collecting community will like the sets remains to be seen.

Header image: Playmobil

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