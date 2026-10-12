Your data. Your choice.

If you select «Essential cookies only», we’ll use cookies and similar technologies to collect information about your device and how you use our website. We need this information to allow you to log in securely and use basic functions such as the shopping cart.

By accepting all cookies, you’re allowing us to use this data to show you personalised offers, improve our website, and display targeted adverts on our website and on other websites or apps. Some data may also be shared with third parties and advertising partners as part of this process.

Legal noticePrivacy notice
https://www.publica.ch/
News + Trends
2817

After pension fund hack: Are other pension funds affected too?

Florian Bodoky
12.10.2026
Translation: machine translated
Pictures: Florian Bodoky

Hackers have attacked a software supplier for the federal pension fund Publica. They may have obtained AHV numbers, salaries, and pension assets. The Bernese pension funds are now also reporting an attack. Other pension funds are in turn checking whether they are among those affected.

As became known last week, unknown parties attacked the company PK Softech. The company provides software to the federal pension fund. Although the company took the affected infrastructure offline and brought in external experts, data belonging to Publica and its insured members was stolen in the attack. However, PK Softech confirms that the data breach only affects its own system and not that of its clients (i.e., the Publica pension fund itself).

What is the situation with other pension funds?

  • PK Softech also counts other pension funds among its clients. These include, among others:
  • the Bernese Pension Fund (BPK)
  • the Bernese Teachers' Insurance Fund (BLVK)
  • the Migros Pension Fund
  • the Post Pension Fund
  • the Syngenta Pension Fund

Several of these pension funds are currently working with PK Softech to determine whether data belonging to their insured members has also been leaked. On Friday, the Canton of Bern reported an additional attack on an external software company used by the Bernese funds. There is currently no evidence of stolen data, but this is being investigated further and information will be provided if necessary.

Publica's clients had to deal with a data breach.
Publica's clients had to deal with a data breach.
Source: https://www.publica.ch/

What data has been leaked?

Publica has already proactively informed its insured members via newsletter. Individuals who are already receiving a pension were additionally informed by letter. As the portal Watson reports, the following data could be affected by the incident:

  • Name, date of birth, and AHV number
  • Address
  • Telephone numbers and email addresses
  • Pension data (salary, insured earnings, pension assets)
  • Information on marital status and partner

It is not yet clear whether all insured members and pension recipients (around 110,000 people) are affected. The only certainty is that pension funds are secure and are being managed and paid out as usual. Employees of the federal administration and parts of the ETH are insured with Publica. If you are one of them, Publica advises you to exercise particular caution in the near future regarding emails or SMS messages that supposedly concern your pension fund. These may be phishing attempts.

Header image: https://www.publica.ch/

28 people like this article

User Avatar
User Avatar
Florian Bodoky
Senior Editor
Florian.Bodoky@digitecgalaxus.ch

I've been tinkering with digital networks ever since I found out how to activate both telephone channels on the ISDN card for greater bandwidth. As for the analogue variety, I've been doing that since I learned to talk. Though Winterthur is my adoptive home city, my heart still bleeds red and blue. 

News + Trends

From the latest iPhone to the return of 80s fashion. The editorial team will help you make sense of it all.

Show all

These articles might also interest you

Show all

These articles might also interest you

17 comments

Avatar
later