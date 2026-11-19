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Anthropic raises 107 billion dollars – the largest IPO of all time

Samuel Buchmann Translation: machine translated 19.11.2026

The leading AI provider went public on Thursday afternoon. Demand for shares beforehand exceeded supply by seven times. At the start of trading, Anthropic is worth more than Tesla or Meta.

Update, November 19, 6:15 PM: Anthropic's stock began trading at $111.50. This was 34 percent above the issue price. However, the price dropped in the following minutes. A quarter of an hour after the start, it was at $99.

Anthropic has been traded on the stock exchange since November 19. The leading AI provider had set the issue price for its shares at $83. That was more than the originally targeted range of $70 to $78. Due to high demand, it also increased the supply: instead of 825 million, 980 million shares were sold. This brings in around $81.3 billion.

In addition, there is about $26 billion from direct deals, including with Google, Microsoft, Nvidia, and AMD. These pay the same price as investors on the stock exchange. Together, this amounts to $107.3 billion – the largest IPO of all time. With this, Anthropic breaks the record of Elon Musk's SpaceX, which raised around $75 billion in June.

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The majority of the money flows directly to Anthropic. "Only" two billion goes directly to the seven co-founders, who are selling 23.6 million of their private shares. The total valuation of the company at the issue price is around $1.5 trillion. This makes the five-year-old startup the twelfth most valuable company in the world.

Demand for shares apparently exceeded supply sevenfold. According to "CNBC", there were orders for around $500 billion. Therefore, Anthropic increased both the price and the number of shares issued. According to Bloomberg, derivatives on the gray market suggest that the stock will see another price jump of over 20 percent at the start of trading.

Behind the rush is the hope for future profits. So far, Anthropic has been burning through its investors' venture capital to finance its rapid growth. In the first nine months of 2026, the company generated $33.2 billion in revenue – 13 times as much as in the same period the previous year. However, these figures do not necessarily indicate the future. In the last quarter, growth slowed down again.

Controversial business model, high costs

Anthropic's long-term stock price depends on the success of its business model. Whether this works remains controversial. The demand for AI models to date is heavily subsidized. Moreover, some of it does not come from end customers, but from other startups. They buy access to Anthropic's AI, integrate it into specific applications, and try to resell them. However, most of these startups are not profitable themselves and are burning through venture capital in turn.

Whether end customers will eventually pay the real prices for AI products remains open. Furthermore, Anthropic's dominance is fragile. Customers can easily switch between Claude, ChatGPT, and other models. Unlike with cloud services from Microsoft, Google, or Amazon, they are hardly locked in. General AI could become a commoditized mass product. Although Anthropic also sells its own products for specific applications, these do not make up the bulk of its revenue.

Background information Anthropic’s 800-billion euro time bomb Samuel Buchmann 330 likes 330 117 comments 117

Another risk is the enormous financial obligations. Anthropic has signed contracts for $895 billion for computing power. About $70 billion of this is due within a year. At the end of September, the company had about $132 billion in cash and short-term investments. The first operating profit in the second quarter did not last. In the third quarter, Anthropic was back to making losses.

Benchmark for the industry

Anthropic is the first of the leading AI providers on the stock exchange. The stock's performance is therefore considered a benchmark for the entire industry. The mood is tense. There is growing concern that the multi-billion dollar investments will not pay off in the end. Hyperscalers like Google and Amazon are financing a growing portion of this through debt rather than their own resources. This increases the risk. The rejection of new data centers by the US public and the abrupt change in leadership at Nvidia are also making Wall Street nervous.

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Competitor OpenAI has postponed its own IPO until next year – partly due to the negative sentiment toward AI. However, the high demand for Anthropic's shares shows that the capital market currently seems willing to continue financing AI development on a large scale. With the IPO, however, the industry is becoming more transparent. Anthropic must now regularly present figures. For the first time, it is possible to publicly examine how profitable a frontier lab is.

Also remarkable is the circular financing involved in the private deals with Google, Microsoft, and Nvidia. All three are major shareholders and at the same time important suppliers of computing power or chips. Critics have long warned about such cycles in the AI market. In the final analysis, these convert capital reserves into short-term revenue, thus polishing the income statements of hyperscalers and chip manufacturers. This leads to rising stock prices.

At the same time, however, the figures are becoming increasingly decoupled from the actual demand of end customers for AI products. If this falls short of expectations, the industry could, in the worst case, end up having invested trillions of US dollars in building data centers that are not needed. The general public pays the bill for this. On one hand, in the form of shares in private portfolios and pension funds that could lose value. On the other hand, through higher prices for regular hardware, because manufacturers currently prefer to use their capacity for AI chips.

Header image: Shutterstock

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