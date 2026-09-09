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Apple AirPods 5: Open-ear ANC and Apple AI in your ear

Florian Bodoky Translation: machine translated 9.9.2026

Apple has introduced the AirPods 5 in two versions: both models feature ANC, Adaptive Audio, and Siri-AI. The more expensive version with a wireless charging case offers longer battery life and volume control directly on the earbuds.

Apple introduced the AirPods 5 at its keynote on September 9. The update to the 2024 predecessor comes with active noise cancellation. According to Apple, this is designed to filter out «up to 50 percent more ambient noise» than its predecessors. This means all current AirPod models now feature ANC.

Apple

New algorithms for Adaptive ANC and better sound

In addition to improved ANC and a transparency mode that transmits voices and ambient noise, Apple has also introduced «Adaptive Audio» for the AirPods 5. Depending on the situation, this switches between ANC and transparency mode.

There is also conversation awareness. If you start speaking, it lowers the playback volume. These features are made possible by a new acoustic architecture and audio algorithms, according to Apple.

For the sound, Apple took inspiration from the Pro version. There is an Adaptive EQ for «personalized spatial audio». Specifically, the sound is intended to adapt to even more different ear shapes, resulting in a more detailed and more «true to the artist» reproduction.

Siri is on board

If you pair the AirPods 5 with an iPhone that supports Apple Intelligence, you can access Siri via voice command. According to Apple, the new Siri understands more personal context from Apple's Messages, Mail, or Photos apps. For example, you can ask if a certain contact recently sent you an address. Siri searches that contact's messages and then replies with the corresponding address. There is also a live translation function in Chinese, German, English, French, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, and Spanish.

Two models, two prices

The AirPods 5 come in two versions. The cheaper one costs 119 francs, while 139 francs are due for the more expensive one. In return, you get five hours of battery life instead of four (and 22 hours instead of 20 with the case) as well as a wireless charging function for the case. In addition, you can adjust the volume on the more expensive version by swiping on the stem. Both models, however, are protected against splash water and dust according to IP57.

Apple

The devices can be pre-ordered starting tomorrow and will be delivered from September 18.

Header image: Apple

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