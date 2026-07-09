Your data. Your choice.

If you select «Essential cookies only», we’ll use cookies and similar technologies to collect information about your device and how you use our website. We need this information to allow you to log in securely and use basic functions such as the shopping cart.

By accepting all cookies, you’re allowing us to use this data to show you personalised offers, improve our website, and display targeted adverts on our website and on other websites or apps. Some data may also be shared with third parties and advertising partners as part of this process.

Legal noticePrivacy notice
Shutterstock
News + Trends
152

Apple drops support for encrypted drives in HFS+ file system

Samuel Buchmann
9.7.2026
Translation: machine translated

Are you a Mac user with old hard drives lying around? Then you might need to decrypt or reformat them.

macOS 28 will no longer support encrypted hard drives in the "Mac OS Extended" (HFS+) format. This is according to a new support document. Affected external hard drives, USB drives, or archive media must be decrypted or reformatted before the update if you want to continue using them with macOS.

The change only affects encrypted HFS+ volumes. According to Apple, unencrypted ones can still be mounted under macOS 28 and later versions. HFS+ was the standard file system for Mac for a long time starting in 1998. In 2017, it was gradually replaced by the more modern Apple File System (APFS) with macOS High Sierra, which natively supports encryption.

Decrypt or Reformat by 2027

Apple does not explain the step in detail. Since macOS 26, the system has sometimes displayed warnings when an encrypted HFS+ drive is connected. These indicate that the standard will no longer be supported in future operating systems. In Disk Utility, you can identify affected volumes by the format specification "Mac OS Extended" in combination with "Encrypted" or "verschlüsselt" (encrypted).

Apple recommends two migration paths: Either you decrypt the volume and continue to use it unprotected. Or you make a backup, reformat the data carrier with APFS or APFS (encrypted). Alternatively, a previously decrypted HFS+ volume can be converted to APFS without data loss and then re-encrypted. However, this more convenient option does not work for Time Machine backups.

For many Mac users, the change is likely to have no consequences, as new systems and media have been working with APFS by default for years. However, if you still have rarely used archives lying around, you should check them – otherwise, with macOS 28, you risk losing direct access. The next-but-one version of Apple's operating system is expected in autumn 2027. So you still have over a year.

Header image: Shutterstock

15 people like this article

User Avatar
User Avatar
Samuel Buchmann
Senior Editor
Samuel.Buchmann@digitecgalaxus.ch

My fingerprint often changes so drastically that my MacBook doesn't recognise it anymore. The reason? If I'm not clinging to a monitor or camera, I'm probably clinging to a rockface by the tips of my fingers.

News + Trends

From the latest iPhone to the return of 80s fashion. The editorial team will help you make sense of it all.

Show all

These articles might also interest you

2 comments

Avatar
later