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Apple launches "Home Collection": cameras, door lock, and thermostats

Florian Bodoky Translation: machine translated 13.10.2026

Apple is launching cameras, a door lock, and thermostats with LG and Schneider Electric. The Home Collection will launch in December, but for now, it will not be available in Switzerland or the EU.

Apple is expanding its presence in the smart home market. In collaboration with LG and Schneider Electric, the company has developed and unveiled the so-called Apple Home Collection this afternoon. The product line consists of cameras, a video doorbell, a smart door lock, as well as thermostats and temperature sensors.

You control everything via the Home app

Source: Apple

You can set up all devices via NFC (using an iPhone) and then control them with the Home app and Siri. The devices communicate using the smart home standard "Thread". Apple emphasizes that no manufacturer app or customer account is required for this.

Four cameras for separate purposes

In collaboration with LG, Apple is launching four camera models with resolutions of up to 2.5k. All cams are smart, meaning they recognize people, familiar faces, pets, vehicles, and packages.

Video Doorbell Wired: The model includes two cameras. In addition to the 2.5k main camera, there is a second, downward-facing Full HD cam that captures packages left in front of the front door. A built-in light is also included.

Floodlight Cam: The LG Floodlight Cam is a camera equipped with two adaptive floodlights that turn on gradually when motion is detected. It also has a night vision function for low-light conditions.

Outdoor Cam: As a third option, Apple is launching a weather-resistant outdoor camera that also features night vision. It can be mounted flexibly.

Indoor Cam: As the name suggests, the camera is intended for indoor use. It has a motorized camera head that automatically turns away as soon as a member of the household arrives home. It is only active when the entire household is empty.

The cameras have a floodlight function

Source: Apple

Recordings are stored in iCloud (iCloud+ subscription), including a ten-day event history. This means there are no costs for cloud storage or a separate camera subscription. Thanks to internal storage, the cameras also record if the Wi-Fi goes down. If you also have an iCloud+ subscription, you get a summary and a search function for video content – powered by Apple Intelligence.

Apple promises that camera recordings are end-to-end encrypted and that neither LG nor Apple can access them. Especially following recent discussions regarding LG's handling of user data and the microphones in its televisions, this privacy promise is likely to be particularly important.

Background information Is your LG TV spying on you? Luca Fontana 98 likes 98 54 comments 54

Door lock opens via Ultra Wideband

The function of the Smart Deadbolt Lock is based on Ultra Wideband (UWB). As you approach your door with an iPhone or Apple Watch, the lock unlocks automatically. Alternatively, you can open your door via Home Key by tapping, using an integrated keypad with a PIN, or via a hidden emergency key. The lock reports whether the door is open, closed, or even tampered with. Guest access is also possible, which you manage in the Home app.

The smart lock offers multiple ways to gain access

Source: Apple

The lock supports the Matter standard as well as the new Aliro technology and works locally. This means the lock functions even when there is no Wi-Fi connection. Together with the new video doorbell, you can also see who is at the front door, unlock the door remotely, or talk to visitors.

Thermostats know how warm it should be

Last but not least, Apple is also introducing two new thermostats as well as sensors for temperature and humidity. With the "Adaptive Temperature" function, the Home app regulates heating and cooling depending on who and how many people are at home. The data required for this is processed by the iPhone. These devices also support Matter and are compatible with various heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

The temperature is intended to be regulated individually

Source: Apple

Prices and availability

Sales for the designated markets start in December 2026. In Europe, however, you are out of luck outside of the United Kingdom. When the devices will be available in the EU and Switzerland is still unclear.

Prices in the Apple Store:

Video Doorbell Wired: 249.95 US dollars

Indoor Cam: 199.95 US dollars

Outdoor Cam: 299.95 US dollars

Floodlight Cam: 399.95 US dollars

Smart Deadbolt Lock: 349.95 US dollars

LG Smart Thermostat / Schneider Home Smart Thermostat: 199.95 US dollars each

LG Temperature Sensor / Schneider Home Room Sensor: 39.95 US dollars each

In addition to the "Home Collection", Apple also introduced its new "HomeView", a revised Apple TV 4K box, and the HomePod mini 2. You can find an overview of all the news here:

News + Trends HomeView is intended to become Apple's smart home hub Florian Bodoky 17 likes 17 10 comments 10

Header image: Apple

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