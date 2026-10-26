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Apple presents iPad Mini with OLED display

Samuel Buchmann Translation: machine translated 26.10.2026

Better display, new chip, slimmer casing, and splash protection: Apple is giving its small tablet an upgrade. However, this also increases the price.

The iPad Mini is getting an OLED display with a diagonal of 8.5 inches. That is 0.2 inches more than the previous version (8.3 inches) and 0.9 inches more than the iPhone Duo (7.6 inches). The better display also comes with a higher price. While the last iPad Mini cost at least 499 Swiss francs or 599 euros at launch, it is now 679 Swiss francs or 749 euros.

With a thickness of 5.4 millimeters and a weight of 255 grams, the new iPad Mini is slimmer and lighter than its predecessor (6.3 millimeters, 293 grams). The specifications are almost identical to the iPhone Duo (5.2 millimeters, 254 grams).

That is not the end of the similarities with Apple's foldable: the iPad Mini also receives the A20 Pro as its chip and is now optionally available with nanotexture, although only from the 256-gigabyte storage version onwards. The matte coating costs an extra 100 Swiss francs or 130 euros.

No tandem OLED and only 60 Hertz

Anyone hoping that the iPad Mini would contain the same OLED technology as the iPad Pro will be disappointed: instead of the «Ultra Retina XDR Display», Apple is only installing a «Super Retina XDR Display» here. This is not, as with the iPad Pro, tandem OLED with 1000 nits full-screen brightness and 1500 nits peak brightness, but rather conventional OLED with 600 nits full-screen and 1200 nits at its peak. In absolute terms, these are still good values for a tablet.

OLED is not the same as OLED: If you want the best display, you still have to go for the iPad Pro.

Source: Apple

Another downside, however, is the lack of ProMotion with 120 Hertz. Apple's tiny tablet still has to make do with 60 Hertz. The pixel density of 326 pixels per inch (2316 × 1512 pixels on 8.5 inches) actually exceeds that of its big brother (264 ppi).

There is an interesting innovation with the speakers. These are coupled directly to the display. Apple calls this «Acoustic Display». This means the iPad Mini no longer requires openings on the bottom, making it dust and splash-proof according to IP67. The colors available are «Midnight» and «Starlight».

A downpour should not be able to harm the new iPad Mini.

Source: Apple

The iPad Mini is likely the first of several new Apple products expected in the coming days. It can be ordered from October 28. Delivery begins on November 6. As soon as the products are added to our system, they will be linked in this article.

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