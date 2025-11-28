Your data. Your choice.

If you select «Essential cookies only», we’ll use cookies and similar technologies to collect information about your device and how you use our website. We need this information to allow you to log in securely and use basic functions such as the shopping cart.

By accepting all cookies, you’re allowing us to use this data to show you personalised offers, improve our website, and display targeted adverts on our website and on other websites or apps. Some data may also be shared with third parties and advertising partners as part of this process.

Legal noticePrivacy notice
News + Trends
2915

Apple's Christmas advert relies on humans instead of AI

Samuel Buchmann
28.11.2025
Translation: machine translated

While SBB and Coca Cola are being criticised for their AI slop adverts, Cupertino is taking the opposite approach: In the latest advert for the iPhone, Apple makes the puppets dance.

Apple has released its annual Christmas advert. «A Critter Carol» was filmed entirely with the iPhone 17 Pro and demonstrates the camera's capabilities, such as the eightx telephoto zoom. In the film, a group of animals find a lost iPhone in the snowy forest and use it to record a song about friendship - before returning it to its rightful owner.

As always with Apple's big productions, the «Shot on iPhone» slogan should be taken with a pinch of salt. This is because a whole crew, professional rigs and elaborate lighting are used around the smartphone.

  • Background information

    Apple’s keynote was «shot on iPhone» – what that means exactly

    by Samuel Buchmann

In this case, however, something else is striking: instead of generating the cute little animals with a computer, Apple uses old-school production technology. The animals are puppets that are moved and spoken by real people. The lettering is also made by hand from wood.

Humans instead of AI

Of course, it can't be done entirely without digital tricks - the puppeteers wear blue suits and are removed in post-production. Nevertheless, the largely analogue production technique is a clear statement against the trend towards AI slop. «The creative decision to use handmade dolls underlines Apple's commitment to craftsmanship and emphasises the irreplaceable value of human creativity», the company writes.

This is not the first time in recent memory that Apple has relied on people instead of computers for its content. The new intro for its in-house streaming service - now without Plus - wasn't animated digitally, but directly in-camera with colour-illuminated glass. Apple hired singer/songwriter Finneas O'Connell (Billie Eilish's brother) for the melody.

In doing so, Apple is taking a diametrically different approach to other large companies that rely on AI-generated content for their adverts and receive a lot of criticism for doing so. Coca Cola's Christmas advert a year ago with AI-generated humans looked absolutely terrible, for example. This year, the drinks giant tried again and stuck with animals. However, these also look strange in places.

The new SBB advertising posters no longer feature real people either, but AI-generated faces. This is declared very small in the corner with «AI-Generated» Postfinance, Swisscom and UBS are also experimenting with AI advertising. Money can be saved by cutting out photographers and graphic designers. However, it remains to be seen whether the results are of the same quality and whether AI slop is beneficial for the perception of the brand.

29 people like this article

User Avatar
User Avatar
Samuel Buchmann
Senior Editor
Samuel.Buchmann@digitecgalaxus.ch

My fingerprint often changes so drastically that my MacBook doesn't recognise it anymore. The reason? If I'm not clinging to a monitor or camera, I'm probably clinging to a rockface by the tips of my fingers.

News + Trends

From the latest iPhone to the return of 80s fashion. The editorial team will help you make sense of it all.

Show all

These articles might also interest you

  • News + Trends

    Learning with AI: 74 percent of young people trust chatbots

    by Debora Pape

  • News + Trends

    The iSock

    by Samuel Buchmann

  • News + Trends

    The "best Apple Watches ever" are on the way: Series 11 and Ultra 3

    by Michelle Brändle

15 comments

Avatar
later