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Apps via text command: Google brings Vibe Coding to the Play Store

Debora Pape Translation: machine translated 14.10.2026

Google's Play Store is undergoing an extensive overhaul. The most important new feature is the integration of proprietary AI-generated software from Google's AI development lab directly into the app store.

Programmers and developers are likely following the news with concern these days. Large companies like Epic Games are announcing that they are increasingly relying on AI to program their software. Or they are introducing services where users can simply produce their own apps and games via prompts.

Google is at the forefront of this: Following the announcement of Playground, a platform for vibe-coding browser games, there is now a way to publish your own AI-generated software as an Android app in the Play Store.

You create the app in Google's browser-based AI development environment «Google AI Studio». Simple prompts describing the desired functions are sufficient. After a few minutes, Google AI Studio presents you with a feature description and the user interface of the programmed software.

The option to upload these directly to Google Play starts today for adult users in the USA and other «selected regions». In Germany, vibe-coding is already delivering amazing results, but the release as an Android app is still pending.

The created apps remain private, meaning they do not appear in the Play catalog. In the coming months, the option to share the apps with friends and family will be added. If you actually want to make the app available to the general public, you must upgrade your Google account to a developer account and your app must pass the quality control required by Google before publication.

AI helps find suitable apps in the store

After this experience, the other announced adjustments to the Google Play Store read like child's play. The main focus is on finding exactly the app you are looking for. Instead of a search term, you can describe the desired functions and the AI will provide the best-fitting apps. To do this, Gemini checks not only the app descriptions but also user reviews. A direct comparison with other apps is also possible.

If you enjoy playing mobile games, Google Play knows your so-called «Gaming DNA»: The store knows what you like to play and how you like to play it. Your ratings of games are also factored into the assessment. For the suggested games, you can specify further preferences, such as preferred genres, graphic styles, whether online or offline, or with and without friends. This new «Game Finder» feature is now available to users in the USA.

Tags have also been improved: there should be more filter options to narrow down search results. Sports fans can follow their favorite leagues on new topic pages and see related apps and streaming services there. If you use the Gemini app, it may also be that in the future, Gemini will link content from the Play Store directly in the conversation.

Furthermore, Google Play is intended to transform more into a community platform. You can follow other users, create recommendation lists, and also complete small competitions. This reads very similarly to the announcement of Playground a few days ago.

Header image: Google

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