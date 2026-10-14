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Arc'teryx launches 2-in-1 boot and brings back the Sidewinder

Siri Schubert Translation: machine translated 14.10.2026

Arc'teryx is heading into winter with a new 2-in-1 boot and the relaunch of the iconic Sidewinder jacket. The footwear is both a boot and a slipper. The jacket made its debut 25 years ago and is considered a classic in mountaineering.

After an intense day of skiing or snowboarding, your feet want only one thing: out of the boots and into something comfortable. The new 2-in-1 Postour boots from Arcteryx are designed to offer exactly that. You can trudge home through the snow in them and then continue wearing the inner lining as slippers once you are inside.

The 2-in-1 Postour boot is designed to warm your feet after skiing or snowboarding.

Source: Arcteryx

Outer boot, inner slipper

Outside, the lined boot with its water-repellent Gore-Tex upper and non-slip Vibram Arctic Grip outsole provides protection against cold and moisture. If you take off the overshoe, you have a comfortable slipper. It also features a grippy outsole and Primaloft insulation.

Indoors, the Postour doubles as a slipper.

Source: Arcteryx

The good thing about this 2-in-1 system: you don't have to walk from the ski cellar to your apartment in your socks, as you already have your slippers on your feet. According to Arcteryx, the Postour boots are also suitable as camp shoes when tenting and for relaxing moments by the fire.

The 2-in-1 boot is an option for outdoor adventures.

Source: Arcteryx

The Sidewinder jacket is back

25 years ago, Arcteryx launched its first winter sports apparel. To mark the anniversary, one of the original pieces, the Sidewinder jacket, is now back. The freeride jacket is available in two versions: for nostalgics in the original 2001 design, and for those who appreciate more freedom of movement, with a revised cut.

Freedom of movement and protection in alpine terrain – that is what the jacket was developed for.

Source: Arcteryx

According to Arcteryx, the Sidewinder ski and snowboard jacket was the first at the time to feature a thermoformed, waterproof zipper. The special curved shape kept the collar away from the chin, thus offering comfort and protection against wind, cold, and wet conditions.

The Sidewinder jacket is known for its collar and asymmetrical zipper.

Source: Arcteryx

The models for Fall/Winter 2026 retain the asymmetrical front zipper. A shorter and looser cut gives snowboarders and skiers the necessary freedom of movement for demanding terrain. The outer material is reinforced in high-wear areas with color-matched ripstop material. The jacket is made with expanded polyethylene Gore-Tex laminate and is free of added PFAS (so-called forever chemicals). This makes it breathable while remaining waterproof and windproof for alpine environments.

It is not yet clear if or when these two products will be available from us.

Header image: Arcteryx

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