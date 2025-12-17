News + Trends 20 6

Arctic MX-7: Thermal compound should cool even better

Martin Jud Translation: machine translated 17.12.2025

Arctic has introduced the MX-7. According to the manufacturer, the new thermal paste is designed to provide even better cooling and be particularly durable.

Arctic is expanding its well-known MX series with the MX-7. The universally applicable thermal compound for CPUs and GPUs is characterised by a viscosity of 35,000 to 38,000 poise and a density of 2.9 g/cm³. This should ensure efficient heat transfer. Thanks to its high viscosity, the paste should spread particularly evenly when pressed onto the cooler.

So empfiehlt Arctic den Auftrag der MX‑7-Wärmeleitpaste.

Arctic emphasises that the MX-7 only adheres weakly to surfaces, which makes cleaning easier. Its strong internal bond prevents it from drying out and should ensure consistent performance for years to come. The paste is particularly durable and shows no pump-out effect even after repeated temperature cycles. Its application range is -50 to 250 °C, it is grey in colour and not electrically conductive.

Performance in comparison

In its own test, Arctic compares the MX-7 with its predecessor models, the MX-6 and MX-4. The system achieved a temperature of 68.0 °C with the new paste, compared to 70.3 °C with the MX-6 and 72.1 °C with the MX-4 - both measured with an Intel Core Ultra 9 285K at 284 W power consumption and an ambient temperature of 25 °C.

Arctic compares the MX-7 with MX-6 and MX-4. Less degrees = better heat transfer.

Source: Arctic

In an initial independent test at Igor's Lab, the MX-7 comes out on top. Igor emphasises that the paste is easy to work with, shows no noticeable pump-out effects and remains stable. He also emphasises that the MX-7 is less expensive than many high-end products, which makes it attractive.

Price and availability

Arctic quotes the following recommended retail prices for the MX-7: The 2-gramme syringe is said to cost €14.49, the 4-gramme variant €15.99 and the 8-gramme pack €20.99. Bundles with MX Cleaner have also been announced. In theory, the new thermal paste is available immediately. We will endeavour to add the new products to our shop as soon as possible.

Header image: Arctic

