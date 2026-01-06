Your data. Your choice.

Audeze Maxwell 2: Gaming headset should now be more comfortable

David Lee
6.1.2026
Translation: machine translated

The gaming headset with audiophile requirements comes in an improved second version. Although it is now even heavier, it may be more comfortable to wear.

Audeze is presenting the Maxwell 2 at CES 2026. It is a gaming headset and is aimed at people who value high sound quality.

The people at Audeze have always known how to build good-sounding headphones. Sony bought Audeze in 2023 and in the same year, the traditional high-end manufacturer launched a new gaming headset with the Audeze Maxwell 1. According to various reviews, it also sounds excellent, but has a few other problems. It weighs almost half a kilo and the weight is unfavourably distributed on a leather strap under the padding - uncomfortable for hours of gaming.

Audeze claims to have improved the wearing comfort of the new Maxwell 2. Although the new model is still heavier at 560 grammes, the carrying strap is wider, has ventilation holes and the padding has also been revised. The detachable microphone has AI-supported noise cancellation - this has also been improved. However, the Maxwell does not have active noise cancelling in the new version either.

Audeze claims to have further improved the sound: The 90 millimetre «planar-magnetic Flux-Kompensator Fluxor driver» is said to deliver better bass. The manufacturer has completely redesigned the associated app.

The Audeze Maxwell 2 can be used wirelessly via Bluetooth or a USB-C dongle. In addition to audio jack, it also supports wired USB-C audio. The Auracast, LE Audio, LDAC and AAC codecs are available in Bluetooth mode.

Like its predecessor, the Maxwell 2 is available in two versions. The Xbox version is slightly more expensive than the PlayStation version and only runs on the Xbox. Both versions work on Mac, Windows and mobile devices.

You can find more information about the new headset on the manufacturer's product page. It can already be ordered there, so it shouldn't be too long before it is available here too.

Header image: Audeze

David Lee
