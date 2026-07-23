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Bowls for a Biang-Biang noodle pop-up - no two are alike

For the pop-up Miam Miam Noodles, ceramist Jalscha Römer developed 150 pieces of tableware – her largest production to date, with no two pieces alike.

A plaster mold is actually made for repetitions. Not quite so for Jalscha Römer. For the tableware series she developed exclusively for Miam Miam Noodles, the Zurich ceramist uses exactly this principle, but each bowl dries differently, each edge falls differently, each bears visible traces of the hand that shaped it.

The Asian noodle pop-up itself is run by a four-person circle of friends at the Zurich restaurant Hermanseck. At its center is a dish that has been hard to find in the city until now: Biang-Biang noodles – wide, hand-pulled noodles from the Chinese province of Shaanxi, traditionally served with garlic, chili, soy sauce, and vinegar. None of the four team members come from the gastronomy sector; what unites them is a shared passion for the craftsmanship behind it.

<caption_translated>Clay that looks soft, even though it has long been fired – that's exactly what Römer is looking for.</caption_translated>

Römer explains in conversation why this is so important to her: clay remains soft for a long time, but can be shaped in such a way that it still looks soft even when hard. If it is a little too dry during shaping, the edges crack. On some of the bowls, you can still see her fingerprints. That's exactly what she wants to show: the "not-too-perfect" translation of the making.

She came to Miam Miam Noodles through Silvan Possa, whom she knows from ZHdK. He is one of the four creative minds behind Miam Miam Noodles – alongside Lena Xue, Lukas Blum, and Shixuan Wu – and asked her early on if she would be interested in making the tableware. For Römer, it was a stroke of luck with timing: she is in the middle of a four-year full-time apprenticeship as a ceramist EFZ in Bern, after having completed the "Grexit" two years ago, the exit from graphic design. The job had become too screen-heavy, too uncreative, and too stressful for her – a feeling she observes in many people around her.

From Slip to Bowl

Römer was allowed to produce 150 pieces for the guest appearance – 60 large bowls, plus smaller items. The large bowls are cast, the small black bowls are made from clay pressed into molds. The technique may be designed for repeatability, but Römer deliberately seeks to break with it: "Despite serial production, you get the feeling that each piece is handmade and different from the others," she says.

<caption_translated>The bowls are pressed from clay into molds, yet no two pieces are alike.</caption_translated>

Two Crafts, One Stage

The formal language itself was not consciously inspired by the noodles, says Römer. What she did choose very consciously, however, was the color palette. She knew that the food, with its many components and shades, offers a lot visually. Therefore, she keeps the tableware reduced so that the noodles get the stage.

<caption_translated>Reduced colors, full effect: The tableware takes a back seat so that the noodles get the stage.</caption_translated>

<caption_translated>Brought from school projects...</caption_translated> <caption_translated>...and yet made for the pop-up.</caption_translated>

The ceramic works can be purchased during the three weeks from July 26th – if you wish, you can pick up your favorite piece directly after the end of the pop-up until August 15th. More information can be found here.

Header image: Pia Seidel

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