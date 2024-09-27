Catrice's new collab includes 22 products - I have my eye on these 6

News + Trends
These new Essence products are at the top of my wishlist
by Natalie Hemengül
Collaborations between beauty brands and popular franchises are not uncommon. Only a few can convince me. Like the new Disney Pixar collections from Catrice and Essence.
A confession up front: "Finding Dory" I've never seen it. A shocker, I know. Certain films just pass you by and that's okay (even if my friends like to say otherwise). Nevertheless, the sequel to "Finding Nemo" is now attracting my attention because: The drugstore brand Catrice has launched a Finding Dory collection with Disney Pixar.
The Finding Dory collection includes:
That's quite a lot, isn't it? It's easy to lose track. That's why I've picked out the most exciting products that I'm particularly looking forward to.
Buy one, get three. That's not a promotion, but the idea behind these two loose blushes. Each contains three shades, which are separated from each other in the jar, but can also be combined. "Coral Charm" envelops your cheeks in a peachy coral, "Reef Reflection" in a fresh pink.
This lip balm reacts with the pH value of your lips to create a soft pink colour. Nothing revolutionary about it. They've been around for a long time. What makes this product unique? A shell shape is embossed into the tip of the iridescent stick. As a big mermaid fan, I see this as a solid selling point.
I admit it. It's just the blue and yellow spiral design. The eye helps make up.
According to Catrice, the base should provide a natural, smooth finish and moisturise the skin
I have enough hair clips. But don't you lose them all the time? Exactly! This dark blue claw clip with a mother-of-pearl pattern fills a gap in my personal collection, at least in terms of colour.
This mica powder reminds me of Fenty's popular "Diamond Bomb". The loose highlighter dust contains traces of fine glitter and is said to have an ultra-light, non-sticky texture. The glow definitely looks fantastic in the pictures. Perfect for a wet look.
The loose blushes come with a matching brush with synthetic bristles. And what a brush it is. The handpiece resembles a snow globe covered in blue glitter and orange confetti (which is difficult to identify in the pictures). My money's on Crush, the ultra-relaxed turtle from the film.
The collection will be available at the beginning of October. However, not on Galaxus.
Did you know that Catrice and Essence are both part of the Cosnova group? That's why there's a sister collection between Essence and the Disney Pixar "Up" franchise alongside this limited edition. Find out more about the collection here:
As a massive Disney fan, I see the world through rose-tinted glasses. I worship series from the 90s and consider mermaids a religion. When I’m not dancing in glitter rain, I’m either hanging out at pyjama parties or sitting at my make-up table. P.S. I love you, bacon, garlic and onions.