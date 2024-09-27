Catrice's new collab includes 22 products - I have my eye on these 6

Collaborations between beauty brands and popular franchises are not uncommon. Only a few can convince me. Like the new Disney Pixar collections from Catrice and Essence.

A confession up front: "Finding Dory" I've never seen it. A shocker, I know. Certain films just pass you by and that's okay (even if my friends like to say otherwise). Nevertheless, the sequel to "Finding Nemo" is now attracting my attention because: The drugstore brand Catrice has launched a Finding Dory collection with Disney Pixar.

The collection consists of 22 pieces.

Source: Catrice

The Finding Dory collection includes:

3-piece hand cream set

two eyeshadow palettes

three Tinted Lip & Cheek Jelly Gels

two sets of false eyelashes

Make-up bag

Face Primer

Two matte liquid bronzers

Blush brush

Two metallic eyeliners

Lift Up Volume & Lift Mascara

Hair clip

Less glitter powder

two balmy lipsticks

two loose powder blushes

That's quite a lot, isn't it? It's easy to lose track. That's why I've picked out the most exciting products that I'm particularly looking forward to.

Loose Powder Blushes

Buy one, get three. That's not a promotion, but the idea behind these two loose blushes. Each contains three shades, which are separated from each other in the jar, but can also be combined. "Coral Charm" envelops your cheeks in a peachy coral, "Reef Reflection" in a fresh pink.

Two products, six shades.

Source: Catrice

pH-Reacting Lip Balm

This lip balm reacts with the pH value of your lips to create a soft pink colour. Nothing revolutionary about it. They've been around for a long time. What makes this product unique? A shell shape is embossed into the tip of the iridescent stick. As a big mermaid fan, I see this as a solid selling point.

The pH-Reacting Lip Balm envelops the lips ...

Source: Catrice ... in a cool pink.

Source: Catrice

Face Primer

I admit it. It's just the blue and yellow spiral design. The eye helps make up.

According to Catrice, the base should provide a natural, smooth finish and moisturise the skin

Makes small waves on the inside: the face primer.

Source: Catrice

Shell hair clip

I have enough hair clips. But don't you lose them all the time? Exactly! This dark blue claw clip with a mother-of-pearl pattern fills a gap in my personal collection, at least in terms of colour.

Multi-Use Sparkle Dust

This mica powder reminds me of Fenty's popular "Diamond Bomb". The loose highlighter dust contains traces of fine glitter and is said to have an ultra-light, non-sticky texture. The glow definitely looks fantastic in the pictures. Perfect for a wet look.

The loose shimmer powder ...

Source: Catrice ... creates a wet-looking glow on the cheekbones.

Source: Catrice

Blush Brush

The loose blushes come with a matching brush with synthetic bristles. And what a brush it is. The handpiece resembles a snow globe covered in blue glitter and orange confetti (which is difficult to identify in the pictures). My money's on Crush, the ultra-relaxed turtle from the film.

The collection will be available at the beginning of October. However, not on Galaxus.

Did you know that Catrice and Essence are both part of the Cosnova group? That's why there's a sister collection between Essence and the Disney Pixar "Up" franchise alongside this limited edition. Find out more about the collection here: