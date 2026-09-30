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Charlie Sheen gets a new sitcom with "Happy Jack"

Kim Muntinga Translation: machine translated 30.9.2026

In "Happy Jack," Charlie Sheen stars alongside his father, Martin Sheen. For the American television network AMC, this family comedy is also their first classic multi-camera sitcom.

Jack Chambers is faced with a problem that is hard to ignore: his adult daughter Sam brings home a new boyfriend who is the same age as he is.

Charlie Sheen takes on the role of Jack, a man who has frequently shirked responsibility throughout his life. His daughters, Kate and Sam, have managed well regardless, partly because their grandfather, played by Martin Sheen, helped pick up the slack during their upbringing.

Kate now runs her father's company and tries to keep Jack on track, while Sam is more like him. Her new partner, Paul, was once an investment banker and now lives as a van-life guru. AMC has not yet announced who will play Kate, Sam, and Paul.

The relationship between Sam and Paul eventually forces Jack to question his own role as a father.

AMC has initially ordered six episodes. Filming is scheduled to begin in early 2027 in Los Angeles. The premiere on AMC and AMC+ is also planned for 2027.

A sitcom premiere for AMC

The series is being produced as a multi-camera comedy, where several cameras record a scene simultaneously from different perspectives. This method characterizes many classic studio sitcoms such as "Two and a Half Men" or "The Big Bang Theory".

It is set to be filmed in front of a live audience at the Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank, on the same stage where "Friends" was once produced. With "Happy Jack", AMC—known for series like "Breaking Bad" and "The Walking Dead"—is producing a classic multi-camera comedy for the first time.

Behind the series are Jim Patterson and Matt Ross. They are writing "Happy Jack" and serving as co-showrunners. Both have previously worked together on "Two and a Half Men" and "The Ranch". Sheen is also serving as an executive producer. The series is produced by AMC Studios in association with The Tannenbaum Company and 20th Television.

Reunion in front of the camera

For Charlie Sheen, "Happy Jack" marks a return to his own sitcom. His last leading role in this genre was from 2012 to 2014 in "Anger Management". Most recently, he appeared in the HBO Max series "Bookie", among others.

Working with his father is also familiar territory. Charlie and Martin Sheen previously acted together in "Wall Street". Martin Sheen has also appeared in his son's series, such as "Two and a Half Men", "Spin City", and "Anger Management".

Whether and where "Happy Jack" will be released in German-speaking countries has not yet been determined. AMC Global Media plans to offer the series to international buyers at MIPCOM in October.

Header image: Markus Wissmann / Shutterstock

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