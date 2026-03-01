Your data. Your choice.

Clicks Communicator also comes with German and French keyboards

Lorenz Keller
1.3.2026
Translation: machine translated

The smartphone with physical keyboard from Clicks announced at the beginning of the year also comes with AZERTY and QWERTZ keyboard layouts. There are also longer updates.

Clicks from London has dedicated itself to the real mobile phone keyboard - just like Blackberry or Nokia Communicator in the past. The manufacturer announced the first smartphone called Clicks Communicator at the beginning of the year. The interest in it is so great that further variants have already been announced in time for the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.

Different keyboard layouts are available right from the market launch «later this year». QWERTY, the English keyboard layout, is now joined by QWERTZ and AZERTY. These designs are for anyone who writes in German or French. Korean and Arabic layouts are also available.

If you have already pre-ordered or are still interested during the extended pre-sale until 15 March, you can choose the desired layout and colour before delivery. At launch, the Communicator will be available in «Smoke», «Clover» and «Onyx», i.e. grey-white, dark green or dark grey.

The QWERTY keyboard in the colour «Clover».
The QWERTY keyboard in the colour «Clover».

Updates up to Android 20

Clicks has also announced the processor model that will be used. It is the MediaTek Dimensity 8300. Although the chip has been on the market since 2024 and is not a top model, it enables longer update periods.

The manufacturer previously spoke of a meagre two years of Android updates. The Communicator will now receive all versions up to Android 20, i.e. for four years. Security patches will be available for five years. This is better suited to a device that will be launched on the market for 499 dollars. The pre-sale price is 399 dollars.

You can find all other technical details about the Clicks Communicator in the article by our colleague Jan. We are working on adding the device to our shop after the market launch.

Header image: Clicks

Lorenz Keller
