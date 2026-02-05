Your data. Your choice.

Cobi
News + Trends
30

Cobi brings legendary "Sport Quattro S1" as a model

Stephan Lamprecht
5.2.2026
Translation: machine translated

The Polish terminal block manufacturer Cobi is expanding its range to include two legends of automotive history. You can add the "Sport Quattro S1" and the "RS4" to your collection this year.

The «Audi Sport Quattro S1» is pure motorsport history. In the 1980s, the car revolutionised rallying with its permanent all-wheel drive. Michèle Mouton, Walter Röhrl, Hannu Mikkola and Stig Blomqvist wrote their names in the annals of racing with the Quattro.

Models for collectors and enthusiasts

The set with the number 24666 shows the Quattro in racing design. Including the figures and diorama elements, the set consists of 165 parts. The road versions that have already been announced only require 80 bricks. At a scale of 1:35, you should not expect a great depth of detail. The models are quick to assemble and are suitable for playing and collecting.

The «RS4», the most powerful vehicle in Audi's A4 model series, is also available as a model. Further details on the sets and when exactly they will be released are not yet known.

Further automotive partnerships planned

However, it is certain that Cobi has also licensed Renault alongside Audi. It will start with a «R5 Alpine Turbo», also with a reference to the 1980s. The manufacturer has also secured the rights to Toyota. The first models from this partnership are set to appear in the second half of the year.

Large models are not in sight

Cobi has been known for years for its military models in particular and has built up a large fan base with its true-to-scale and precisely crafted sets. With brands such as Maserati, Citroën, Škoda and Opel, other car manufacturers are now also represented.

Last autumn, however, Cobi significantly reduced the prices for the 1:12 scale car models. This indicates that this product line may be coming to an end. In this respect, I don't expect Cobi to surprise us with a large Quattro. As much as I would love to have one in my display case.

Header image: Cobi

