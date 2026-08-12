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Colorful, smart, and with new hardware gimmickry: This is the Pixel 11 series

Google presents its latest smartphones in Berlin. From design adjustments to a new hardware feature on the Pixel 11 Pro, everything is included.

Google is only gently revising the smartphone series. The new Tensor G6 chip provides more power, larger camera sensors help in low light conditions, and the new colorful options bring a bit more fun into everyday life. Google is also introducing the 5th generation Pixel Watch, with new one-handed gestures, in colors to match.

You can pre-order the products from us starting August 12th, and they will be shipped from August 20th.

All Pixel 11 Phones have this:

All models are available in new colors. The phones are also water and dust resistant according to protection class IP68. Yep, even the Pixel 11 Pro Fold, but that was already the case with its predecessor foldable.

The heart of the new series is Google's own chip: the Tensor G6. According to Google, thanks to an improved CPU, it is up to 20 percent more energy-efficient than its predecessor and offers faster app loading times. There is also more space for apps and photos: Instead of 128 GB, all models now come with at least 256 GB of integrated storage.

The three new Pixel models from left to right: Pixel 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Fold.

Google has redesigned the camera bar on all Pixel 11 devices. It is now made entirely of glass with a metal frame. In addition, the entire Pixel series has received a revised triple camera with larger sensors and better light sensitivity.

Of course, the AI Gemini is also present on the devices – with new functions such as live translations for videos, podcasts, and voice messages.

You can share files and information with other Android devices via NFC or using the "Tap to Share" function. For sending to Apple devices, "Quick Share" now works seamlessly with "Airdrop" – without an internet connection. How well this works will be shown in later tests.

Google delivers all models with Android 17. You will receive updates and security patches for seven years.

LED indicators for the Pro models

Google traditionally incorporates small gadgets into its premium models. With the two Pixel Pro 9 and 10, you could measure hot objects or even fever thanks to a built-in thermometer.

The white circle on the right hides several LEDs for notifications and Gemini.

Now Google is replacing the thermometer with "HiLight". Google defines this as the new LEDs around the camera flash on the back of the smartphone. If the smartphone is placed face down, the light provides visual cues from two different categories:

Firstly, these are calls from selected contacts. You can customize the colors individually for your favorite people. It is integrated into the regular phone app and WhatsApp at launch.

Secondly, the LEDs light up during conversations with Gemini. This way, you can directly see when the AI assistant is listening, processing information, or about to respond.

Pixel 11: a solid foundation

The least spectacular smartphone in the new series is the Pixel 11. Its predecessor, the Pixel 10, was rock-solid, thanks to good hardware, good cameras, and long battery life. The Pixel 11 will probably also be almost boringly good.

The most important details: The Pixel 11 comes with a 6.3-inch OLED display and a resolution of 1080 × 2424 pixels. The refresh rate is between 60 and 120 Hertz. It is protected with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, which is said to keep scratches away twice as effectively as its predecessor. The display shines with up to 3000 nits.

The regular Pixel 11 (right) stands out thanks to its bright color.

According to Google, the 4840 mAh battery lasts up to 30 hours and then recharges with up to 30 watts. This brings it to 55 percent battery power in 30 minutes. Wireless charging is possible at 25 watts – thanks to Qi2.2.

Google advertises a revised camera module that is more light-sensitive, with larger sensors than its predecessor. You can create videos in 4K at up to 60 FPS. The digital video zoom extends up to 20x magnification. Here are the built-in lenses:

Wide-angle with macro: 48 MP, f/1.7, 1/1.56 inch

Ultra-wide-angle: 13 MP, f/2.2, 1/3.1 inch

Telephoto: 10.8 MP, f/3.1, 1/3.2", 5x optical zoom

Front: 10.5 MP, f/2.2

The Pixel 11 is available in Frost (white), Pistachio (green), Hibiscus (pink), and Obsidian (black). Surprisingly, prices have not increased – however, there is no longer a 128 GB storage variant. Therefore, the cheapest model, with 256 GB storage and 12 GB RAM, starts at 899 Swiss francs.

Pixel 11 Pro and 11 Pro XL: a little more of everything

I really like the new colors of the Pro models, especially pink and olive green. Also new to the design (compared to the Pixel 10 series) is the continuously glazed camera bar.

My favorite version of the new Pixel 11 Pro: Canyon with golden highlights.

Fortunately, Google is once again offering the device in two sizes. The differences are minimal apart from the size. The OLED display, one with 6.3 inches and one with 6.8 inches, both shine with up to 3600 nits and, according to the manufacturer, should still be clearly visible even in direct sunlight. The resolution of the regular 11 Pro is 1280 × 2856 pixels, while the XL model has 1344 × 2992 pixels. The refresh rate is 1-120 Hertz in both cases.

The Pixel 11 Pro's 4707 mAh battery charges to 55 percent in 30 minutes with up to 30 watts. The XL has a slightly larger battery at 5000 mAh. Here, you can achieve 75 percent in the same charging time with up to 45 watts. Google does not include a suitable power adapter. The Pixel 11 Pro charges wirelessly a bit faster than its predecessor thanks to the new Qi2.2 standard. With a full battery, you should get up to 30 hours of runtime. This works, among other things, thanks to intelligent functions, such as an automatic power-saving mode for apps you rarely use.

The Pixel 11 Pro in the four available colors, beautifully colorful but not obtrusive.

In addition, a vapor chamber cools the processor and battery, so the smartphone should remain pleasantly cool, according to the manufacturer. Both models come with 12 GB or 16 GB of RAM and 256, 512, or 1000 GB of internal storage.

For photos, both smartphone sizes feature the following lenses:

Wide-angle: 50 MP, f1.68, 1/1.3 inch

Ultra-wide-angle: 48 MP, f/1.7, 1/2.51 inch

Telephoto: 48 MP, f/2.8, 1/1.95 inch, 5x optical zoom

Front: 42 MP, f/2.2

The Superzoom with 100x (digital) magnification is now available as Prozoom with 120x magnification, also digital. You can create 8K videos at up to 30 FPS, and 4K videos at up to 60 FPS.

The Pixel 11 Pro is available in Obsidian (black), Olive (green), Fog (white), and Canyon (pink). For the 256 GB storage variant, you pay 1049 Swiss francs for the regular Pixel 11 Pro and 1249 Swiss francs for the XL variant.

Pixel 11 Pro Fold: practical folder

At first glance, the Pixel 11 Pro Fold doesn't show many changes. The dimensions are only minimally different: At 10.1 millimeters thick (closed), it is only one millimeter thinner than its predecessor, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold. However, the camera bar is noticeably different from its predecessor.

Left, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, right, the new 11 Pro Fold with a thinner camera bar.

At 6.5 inches, the outer display has also only grown by 0.1 inches. When opened, it remains at a generous 8 inches. The outer display has a resolution of 1080 × 2342 pixels, while the inner display has 2076 × 2152 pixels. The refresh rate in both cases is an adaptive 1–120 Hertz, and the brightness is up to 3600 nits.

At 240 grams, it is only 40 grams heavier than a regular smartphone with just one display. This sounds very positive overall. However, the battery has shrunk slightly: 4750 mAh instead of last year's 5015 mAh. But even this should get you through the day with a runtime of 24 hours. It charges to half capacity in half an hour with up to 30 watts. Otherwise, wireless charging also works at 25 watts via Qi2.2. Google packs in 16 GB of RAM, and for internal storage, you can choose between 256, 512, or 1000 GB.

A stylish piece, the new Pixel 11 Pro Fold.

The following cameras are available, differing only partially from the Pixel 11's setup. That is to say: wide-angle and telephoto are the same, while the ultra-wide-angle and front cameras have a few more megapixels on the regular model.

Wide-angle with macro: 48 MP, f/1.7, 1/1.56 inch

Ultra-wide-angle: 10.5 MP, f/2.2, 1/3.4 inch

Telephoto: 10.8 MP, f/3.1, 1/3.2 inch, 5x optical zoom

Front: 10 MP, f/2.2

Inner: 10 MP, f/2.2

The Pixel 11 Pro Fold is available in Olive (green) and Obsidian (black). With 256 GB of storage, it costs 1799 Swiss francs.

Pixel Watch 5: new with gesture control

Compared to its predecessor, the Pixel Watch 4, Google has installed a faster chip in the Pixel Watch 5: the Snapdragon W5 from Qualcomm. Otherwise, nothing has changed in the hardware compared to its predecessor.

Google again offers the watches in two sizes: 45 and 41 millimeters, each with an OLED display. Both sizes achieve a refresh rate of 60 Hertz and a brightness of 3000 nits. There are differences in the battery: 465 mAh for the large watch and 332 mAh for the small one. This makes a significant difference for battery life. The 45mm watch achieves up to 40 hours with an always-on display, while the 41mm watch still reaches 30 hours. Like the smartphones, the watches are IP-68 certified.

The new Pixel Watch 5 in green and pink.

The Watch can be connected to Android 12 phones or newer and requires a Google Account. So, use with iOS is not possible with this Watch model either.

The software updates are particularly exciting. Some of these are expected to come to older models up to the Pixel Watch 3, but Google has not yet provided exact details.

You can now partially operate the Watch with one-handed gestures. If you raise your wrist, you speak directly to Gemini. To scroll through notifications or click on one, you tap your index finger and thumb together. Not much more is currently possible.

Additionally, Google has revised the GPS tracking for better accuracy. Also practical: Gemini now works offline on the Watch for smaller tasks, such as setting a timer or translating.

Last but not least, the manufacturer also offers a small gimmick: generative Watch Faces. I describe to the watch via prompt how I would like the watch face to be. Based on various pre-programmed Watch Faces, the watch then generates something new for me.

As an example for a custom Watch Face, I concocted a prompt with pink and glitter.

The new Pixel Watch 5 is available in the 41mm size starting from 369 Swiss francs, and the 45mm diameter version starts from 399 Swiss francs. You can also choose between four case-strap combinations: matte black with a black strap, polished silver with a light blue strap, satin pyrite (gold) with an olive green strap, and champagne gold (rose gold) with a pink strap.

Header image: Michelle Brändle

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