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Cummerbund: How to style the elegant waist sash with jeans, t-shirts, and festive looks

Linda Leitner Translation: machine translated 30.10.2026

The trendiest accessory of the winter is currently wrapping everyone around its finger by elegantly cinching our waists. It is neither a belt nor a scarf, and it even makes the simple combination of jeans and a t-shirt look incredibly sophisticated: curtain up for the eternal joys of the cummerbund!

Cummerbund – it doesn't sound particularly uplifting at first. Like organized wallowing in misery, for example. Or like a piece of clothing that causes pain and thus psychological distress when being wrapped. Yet, the exact opposite is the case! A cummerbund is a wide, often pleated strip of fabric that one classically wears under an elegant dinner jacket, and which originally comes from the Middle East and South Asia. Derived from the Persian "kamarband," it made its way through Hindustani into English, phonetically becoming the "cummerbund." From there, it wasn't far to the German "Kummerbund," which will bring us much joy during the festive season.

Why now? Because this waist sash is so terribly chic, reminiscent of old Hollywood, and evokes associations with the outfits of dashing, cocktail-drinking spies like James Bond. With a classic tuxedo, the cummerbund and bow tie are fundamentally black – hence the English term "Black Tie" for the tuxedo and its associated dress code. There you go! A cummerbund means dressing up. And that is exactly what many a Christmas apéro, now flashing in the calendar like bright Christmas lights, demands. The cummerbund is worn around the waist to hide the waistband of the trousers and to provide an elegant transition between shirt and trousers. At the back, this sophisticated belly band can be adjusted, tied, or fastened with buttons. This means: even a four-course meal fits into your decorated belly without any worries or "Kummer" (sorrow).

The most time-efficient of all accessories

And we all have so terribly much to do – getting upset about the state of the world, running to the gym, breathing correctly, traveling a lot, and slowly thinking about what to do for New Year's Eve. Who has time to plan elaborate looks? The cummerbund provides a quick and easy remedy. It screams for a ball and a shaken dirty martini – so anyone wearing a cummerbund with a blazer, classic shirt, and suit trousers probably actually had a very serious invitation in their inbox. Tip: wear the cummerbund over the blazer; it looks good and unexpected. With jeans and a T-shirt, long-sleeve, or a loosely cut shirt, however, the strict, sophisticated look immediately feels more relaxed. Models in rich colors like pink or blue create an exciting contrast to neutral basics. White shirt, black trousers, and a purple cummerbund? Sensational! The cummerbund makes such an impression because it doesn't seem everyday at all. Like something from another world where there were still dashing princes – who, admittedly, no one needs anymore. So, just be one yourself!

The cummerbund goes with shrimp...

Source: Instagram @ol.zuykova ...just as well as with a knit top.

Source: Instagram @alexandraballardd And is a nice alternative...

Source: Instagram @simonsonemanshow ...to the classic belt.

Source: Instagram @thepouf

The cummerbund has also danced various waltzes on the runways. In terms of color, we are taking our cues from the menswear shows in July. Michael Rider, creative director of Celine, provided the perfect inspo in Paris: ultraviolet bands met red sweaters, fuchsia models met beige knitwear. The combination of a striking waist band and casual clothing items smoothly frees it from its formal role. In Alessandro Michele's Valentino collection for Fall/Winter 2026/27, the cummerbund made of gathered satin in candy colors appeared with elaborately decorated, collarless jackets. And it will stay with us for a while longer, as it recently floated down the runway embroidered with pearls at the Milanese label Vivetta during the shows for Spring/Summer 2027. The New York hype designer Conner Ives adorned silk boxer shorts with it to be worn with a shirt. I'm telling you, the cummerbund is the accessory of the moment – so fantastic that it will make us take off our pants and shoes.

Celine Spring/Summer 2027.

Source: Spotlight/Launchmetrics Celine Spring/Summer 2027.

Source: Spotlight/Launchmetrics Valentino Fall/Winter 2026.

Source: Spotlight/Launchmetrics Valentino Fall/Winter 2026.

Source: Spotlight/Launchmetrics Vivetta Spring/Summer 2027.

Source: Spotlight/Launchmetrics

Header image: Spotlight/Launchmetrics

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